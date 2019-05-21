CEO of ExpertFile Featured Speaker at Collision 2019 Global Tech Conference in Toronto

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpertFile's CEO and Co-founder Peter Evans will be presenting on May 22, at the Collision Conference in the "Growth Summit Track." As the fastest growing tech conference in North America, Collision is expected to draw over 25,000 attendees. As one of the world's largest and most influential tech events, Collision attracts CEOs of the world's largest companies, founders of the most exciting startups, leading investors and media, from more than 120 countries.

In his keynote session titled "More Brains, Less Bots: Driving Reputation & Revenue with Expertise Marketing," Evans will speak to how organizations can better engage their internal experts to competitively differentiate their brand and drive new revenues. The session will outline how trends such as the erosion of consumer trust and increasingly complex buyer journey are driving enterprises and institutions to make experts more approachable to key audiences as media sources, speakers and customer advisors. Evans will also share key insights learned from working with top organizations in sectors such as corporate, healthcare, higher education and industry associations.

Over the course of his 25 year career Evans has worked with breakthrough technologies in sectors as diverse as healthcare, cleantech, digital media and SaaS, both in corporate, agency and venture-backed startups. He is the co-founder of ExpertFile, a SaaS software platform used by leading institutions, corporations and associations to better manage and promote their expertise to key audiences such as the news media and conferences.

Session Information

May 22, 2019 – 10:30am EDT

Growth Summit Track Main Stage

CNE Enercare Centre

About ExpertFile



ExpertFile is the world's leading content solution and global marketplace designed for experts and their organizations. Our SaaS platform helps corporate, higher education and healthcare clients manage their content and improve visibility for their experts.The ExpertFile global marketplace now lists experts searchable on over 30,000 topics and is integrated into over 15,000 newsrooms through its partnership with the Associated Press. ExpertFile clients include IDC, Berkeley Haas School of Business, Unum, University Health Network and Emory University. The company won the prestigious SIIA CODiE award for "Best Content Marketing Solution" in 2018. For more information, visit www.expertfile.com

