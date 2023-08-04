CEO of Expo Home Improvement Ranks Top 10 in Power100

News provided by

Expo Home Improvement

04 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

CEO, Paul Dietzler, celebrates his entrepreneurial accomplishments with prestige ranking, highlighting his hard work and determination.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Home Improvement, a leading home improvement company, is proud to announce that its CEO, Paul Dietzler, has been recognized and ranked among the Power100's Top 100 CEOs for 2023. This prestigious accolade highlights Mr. Dietzler's outstanding leadership, vision, and determination in driving success for the organization. The highly esteemed accomplishment comes at a pivotal moment for the CEO as he experiences a strong lift within the company.

Power 100

The Power100 is an annual ranking that celebrates the most influential and accomplished CEOs in the remodeling industries, and Dietzler's inclusion in this esteemed list showcases his exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to excellence. Power 100 sets out to recognize the nation's top window and door leaders using their 5-layer ranking system.

About the CEO

Paul Dietzler got his start in providing excellent customer service when he worked for a world-renowned hospitality company. Wanting to experience change, he and his wife made the move to Texas and started Expo Home Improvement. Since then, Dietzler's leadership has not only driven impressive financial growth for the company but has also reinforced the organization's commitment to corporate social responsibility. Emphasizing sustainable practices and community outreach, Expo Home Improvement has undeniably impacted numerous lives while striving to leave a positive legacy.

In addition to his role as CEO, Dietzler actively participates in philanthropic initiatives, supporting various charitable causes through his non-profit organization, and inspiring positive change both within the company and the community.

As Expo Home Improvement continues to innovate and evolve, Mr. Dietzler's leadership remains a driving force in propelling the organization toward continued success and recognition as an industry leader.

About Expo Home Improvement

Since its founding, Expo Home Improvement has been dedicated to improving homes and transforming lives. The company's symbol, a heart, is a testament of their commitment to their community. Being established in Texas, their passion is to help fellow Texans save on utility bills with their energy-efficient windows and doors, and enjoy safe bathing providing a life transformation for many customers.

Expo Home Improvement serves the DFW metroplex, Georgetown and its surrounding areas, and San Antonio. For more information about Expo Home Improvement and its services, visit Expohomeimprovement.com.

Contact: Expo Home Improvement
Phone: 972-833-1558
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Expo Home Improvement

