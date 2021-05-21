CEO of Farmazorg Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Belgium based pharmacy Farmazorg has been announced among the winners of the 2021 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many other business awards that focus on the overall success of a company, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, whilst using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success. Philippe de Dijcker was the outright winner in his category, "Healthcare CEO of the Year - Belgium."

Farmazorg specialises in the delivery of customised medication to the healthcare sector, according to the principle of Automated Dose Dispensing (ADD). As well as streamlining the administration of medications, the company uses robotics to empower patients and key personnel in the sector, giving a far greater level of control over patient medicine.

Philippe joined the company three years ago with a vision. That vision was to create a world in which healthcare is safer, better and more sustainable by harnessing the power of software and robotics. Philippe's background as a civil engineer adds huge value to the proceedings, as his insights and engineering skills enable him to think differently to his peers in the healthcare sector, bringing a whole new dimension of innovation and problem solving. Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, he explained why coming from an engineering background has been instrumental in the company's continued success:

"Although people are often surprised when they hear I'm not a pharmacist by trade it's actually one of our biggest strengths. My previous experience in software and automation allows me to apply deep insights and solve problems that are highly relevant to the healthcare sector, adding real value to an industry that's under great pressure."

Nearly 60 residential care centres in Belgium have already chosen Farmazorg as their partner, and the company is going from strength to strength.

