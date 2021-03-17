CEO of Federal Staffing Solutions Inc. Dr. Artaisha C. Jenkins Releases New Book 'Thriving During Periods of Unemployment'

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a year on, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the minds, bodies, and spirits of everyone around the world. It would not be an exaggeration to state that the pandemic has upended the lives of many, in a myriad ways.

As the classic adage goes, there is a light at the end of every dark tunnel, and in this particular context, this light comes in the form of a book titled Thriving During Periods of Unemployment.

Dr. Artaisha Jenkins "Thriving During Periods of Unemployment", Available on Amazon.com

Written by Dr. Artaisha C. Jenkins and available on Amazon March 2021 onwards, this book is a pertinent, welcome offering given the current climate that perpetuates confusion and chaos on both, personal and professional fronts.

Unemployment has cast a long shadow across multiple industries, and it is becoming increasingly tougher for many to cling on to hope at a time that can best be described as one that has brought with it utter distress.

Dr. Jenkins tackles the problem at hand by first talking about the importance of having a positive mindset. While it is admittedly easier said than done, she encourages readers to view and use this opportunity as valuable time earned to indulge in self-care, and to not be too hard on themselves.

The idea is to help abate grief and disappointment, not add to it. Clearing this hurdle is fundamental to this process, which is also why it is integral to use kind words when indulging in self-talk. Doing so, she adds, does wonders in creating a nurturing environment – one in which it's easier to pull oneself back up.

Routinely partaking in different kinds of physical activity in the form of exercise and even leisurely walks help structure the day and attain peace of mind.

Equally important to understand is the fact that it is the job that has been lost, not the career. This time can be used productively in terms of assessing career goals, and availing all those bookmarked tutorials to sharpen existing skillsets. Staying relevant is the name of the game and it never hurts to test the waters in uncharted territory, such as freelancing.

To that end, this book also doles out sage advice when it comes to tips pertaining to building an online personality that will be sure to catch the attention of potential employers and recruiters alike.

To add to the same idea, another solid piece of advice relayed by Dr. Jenkins is to write and publish quality content. With the plethora of platforms readily available, knowledge and experience can be shared in no time at all.

These are just some of the helpful tips shared by Dr. Jenkins in her book which is well on its way to becoming a must-read for job-seekers everywhere. Talking about her own vision behind writing this book, she says, "I understand the plight of being unemployed. My vision stems from that understanding, and my own lessons learned. My book is a short read, but it concisely and comprehensively aims to help those currently facing unemployment, especially those affected by the pandemic."

