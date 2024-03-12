CEO of Formula.Monks, Brady Brim-DeForest, Reveals New Book "Smaller is Better: Using Small Autonomous Teams to Drive the Future of Enterprise"

In "Smaller is Better," Brim-DeForest draws upon his extensive experience consulting for Fortune 1000 companies to shed light on the limitations of working within large, bureaucratic organizations. Recognizing the frustrating delays in decision-making processes that hinder progress within these environments, Brim-DeForest advocates instead for a transformative approach centered on the small, empowered teams model.

When asked about the inspiration behind his book, Brim-DeForest said, "I have witnessed firsthand the inefficiencies and missed opportunities that plague large organizations. 'Smaller is Better' aims to empower readers with the knowledge necessary to leverage small teams to accelerate product development, enhance customer experience, and boost employee engagement and retention."

Throughout the book, Brim-DeForest shares real-world examples of companies that have successfully adopted the small teams model, resulting in both significant efficiencies and meaningful upside. By highlighting these success stories, he provides readers with practical advice and strategies that can be applied to any enterprise, regardless of its size or industry.

"Smaller is Better" promises to revolutionize the way businesses approach their operations, challenging the conventional belief that bigger is always better.

The book is available for purchase through major online retailers.

About Brady Brim-DeForest:

Serial entrepreneur Brady Brim-DeForest is CEO of Formula.Monks, the technology solutions division of Media.Monks, which transforms the world's most ambitious companies with AI. He has co-founded six successful startups, and helped global, monolithic organizations reorganize for innovation. An in-demand mentor, speaker, and writer on AI, innovation, entrepreneurship, and diversity, Brady has more than 20 years of experience in product design, brand strategy, and startup management.

About Micrometer Press

Micrometer Press is a boutique publishing house focused on books that offer often contrarian advice, challenging conventional wisdom in the business world. Micrometer empowers entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals with insights that provoke thought, inspire change, and drive success in an ever-evolving business landscape. At Micrometer Press, we believe in the power of unconventional thinking to drive extraordinary results.

