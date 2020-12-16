CEO of FORTUNE Media, Alan Murray, to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that Alan Murray, CEO of FORTUNE Media, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Mr. Murray will take place Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 4 P.M. Eastern, and will explore the topic "Journalism, stakeholder capitalism, and the future of business." During this interactive discussion Mr. Murray will address the ways in which journalism, business and powerful institutions are evolving as the world becomes increasingly more digital. Mr. Murray has become a critical voice on the new rules of leadership and how accelerating technological change and rising demands from stakeholders are leading CEOs to put a new sense of purpose at the center of their enterprises. A topic he explores at great length in the Fortune podcast, Leadership Next.

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Alan Murray, Dec. 17, visit here .

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal to help our community adapt to a changing playing field and be inspired to imagine what is possible.

Previous Forecast speakers include:

Scott Budnick | Filmmaker, CEO, One Community

| Filmmaker, CEO, Geoffrey Canada | Educator, Social Activist & Author

| Educator, Social Activist & Author Renée Cummings | Criminologist & AI Ethicist

Alain Dehaze | CEO, The Adecco Group

Matthew Dellavedova | Professional Athlete, Cleveland Cavaliers

| Professional Athlete, Cleveland Cavaliers Dr. Oren Etzioni | CEO, Allen Institute for AI

| CEO, for AI Goldie Hawn | Academy Award Winning Actress

| Academy Award Winning Actress Jack Hidary | Entrepreneur & Author

| Entrepreneur & Author Dr. Ashish K. Jha | Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

| Dean, School of Public Health Juliette Kayyem | Professor, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government

| Professor, of Government Karim R. Lakhani | Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

| Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee | AI Expert & Author

| AI Expert & Author Danny Meyer | Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group

| Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group Howard Morgan | Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital

| Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital Greg Morrisett | Jack and Rilla Neafsey Dean and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech

| and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech Deanna Mulligan | Board Chair, Guardian Life

| Board Chair, Guardian Life Oscar Munoz | Executive Chairman, United Airlines

| Executive Chairman, United Airlines Vladimir Pozner | Journalist & Author

| Journalist & Author Dr. Mamphela Ramphele | South African anti-apartheid activist

Dr. Michael T. Osterholm | Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, University of Minnesota

| Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, Dan Rosensweig | CEO, Chegg

| CEO, Chegg Xavier Rolet | former CEO, London Stock Exchange

| former CEO, London Stock Exchange Nouriel Roubini | Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates

| Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates Eric Schmidt | former CEO, Google

| former CEO, Google Sir Martin Sorrell | Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group

| Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group Randi Zuckerberg | Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC, with offices in Silicon Valley and Montreal. For more information, visit www.collectivei.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

