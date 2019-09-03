BRASILIA, Brasil, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading sources of recognition for organizations and executives who play a significant role in global foresight, Dr. Mauricio Moura, the Founder and CEO of IDEIA Big Data was nominated for Analytics Insight magazine for recognition among the 40 executives who adopted business models.



The method adopted by IDEIA Big Data is innovative in the world. The award recognizes the 40 talented executives who are transforming the industry in their industry with vast data and technology experience. In the award nomination, Mauricio highlighted digital anthropology in real time through smartphone interaction. For Moura, the world is of the digital age and research institutes need to follow the same technological line.



IDEIA's mantra is to collect data in an aggregate, innovative, fast and always respecting data privacy. Innovation has grown in Ideia, it attracted investment and transformed it into a relevant player in global public opinion. The excellent work that the company carries out under the guidance of Dr. Moura, has also received plenty of media attention, as demonstrated by the number of times that it has been featured in different formats both inside and outside of Brazil, including 865 publications in 2018 and 411 publications in the first half of 2019. Beyond that, the company has received the Napolitan Victory Award three times in the category of "Political Innovation of the Year" in 2015, 2017 and 2019 from the Washington Academy. Such remarkable global recognition depicts that growth and recognition are the fruits of this innovation process. Maurício has taught Microeconomics, Econometrics, and Stats. In 2018, he was nominated by the Washington Compol Magazine as one of the 100 most influential political sector professionals of the year. Recently, he received a certificate from the Owner / President Management Program (OPM), a rigorous executive education program at Harvard Business School. He is also a board member at the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University.

Read the magazine here: https://www.analyticsinsight.net/40-Under-40-Innovators/



