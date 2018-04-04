CEO of Ink Labs Foundation Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia

The third annual 2018 list selected 300 outstanding individuals from over 2,000 nominations submitted online. The 300 honorees are spread across 10 categories and represent 24 countries in Asia-Pacific. This year's panelists include business magnates and thought leaders from their respective fields. The judges include fashion designer Vivienne Tam, S.D. Shibulal of Infosys, and Anna Fang of ZhenFund, among others.

"The list is packed with innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing Asia for the better," says Rana Wehbe, Forbes editor for the 30 Under 30 Asia list. "We were looking for individuals who had really made a difference in their field."

Tang Ling is from Chongqing, China and is considered an early blockchain enthusiast, as well as, intellectual property (IP) expert. He is one of nearly 7,500 Global Shapers with the World Economic Forum. As CEO of Ink Labs Foundation, Tang and his team are building an IP asset exchange that provides solutions to the global creative industry. The blockchain- based innovation promotes IP protection, cash generation and maximum proceeds for artists and content creators.

"With Tang Ling's leadership, our team is confident we can fulfill Ink's mission of maximizing the earnings, potential and discoverability of content creators around the globe while distinguishing and rewarding high-quality content," says a spokesperson. "Ink aims to redefine roles, content and behaviors within the creative industry to achieve an efficient content exchange system."

The Singapore-based firm has a dedicated team in place, consisting of leading experts and industry professionals. The founders of Ink possess expert skills in blockchain technology, intellectual property and computer science.

