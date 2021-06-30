CEO of KB Tax Deviser CPAs Minal Babaria Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minal Babaria, CEO of KB Tax Deviser CPAs , a business advisory group based in eastern Pennsylvania, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Minal Babaria was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Minal into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Minal has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Minal will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Minal will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"It's an honor to join the highly esteemed Forbes Finance Council community," said Minal. "As we continue to partner with business leaders in our industry, I look forward to sharing my experiences at KB Tax Deviser CPAs to foster a better future for tomorrow's leaders. Helping our industry evolve the dialogue to positively impact families and the future of businesses is a top priority for me."

To learn more about how to prepare to avoid new tax burdens in the future that we can't foresee today, register for KB Tax Deviser CPAs upcoming webinar with CEO and President, Minal Babaria, on Thursday, July 8 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

About Forbes Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About KB Tax Deviser CPAs

KB Tax Deviser CPAs is the industry leading advisory firm that assists small business owners with customized, innovative tax strategies and financial guidance, equipping them to live fruitful lives, achieve financial freedom and leave a lasting legacy for their families and beyond. Learn more at https://kbtaxdevisers.com .

Contact:

Celeste Malia

925-708-5636

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Tax Deviser CPAs

Related Links

https://www.kbtaxdevisers.com/

