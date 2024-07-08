CEO of MMS Education Retires

LANGHORNE, Pa., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MMS Education is excited to announce several significant changes in leadership. Effective June 30, 2024, Susan Meell will be retiring as CEO of MMS Education completing a succession plan the leadership team began several years ago. As of July 1, 2024, Suzanne Caimi Lynn, who has been Chief Business Officer since 2017 and President since 2019, will become CEO and will transition from minority to majority stockholder. Karen Ellis, Chief Strategy Officer, and Principal will continue in her leadership role while other members of the leadership team, Bridget LeBender, Melissa Butensky, and Maria Slabaugh will join Suzanne and Karen as officers of the company.

When asked about the retirement, Meell said, "When I joined MMS Education 38 years ago as a marketing manager, little did I know what the future would hold. It has been such a wonderful experience and I'm filled with gratitude and deep appreciation for all the clients, employees, and different entities we have worked with over the years. Now is the right time for this transition and I'm so proud of the entire team, and especially the leadership team for all they have accomplished. We are now moving into the third generation of management since Ed Meell founded the company over 47 years ago. It is extremely fulfilling to know MMS Education will continue to partner with clients that want to make a positive difference by advancing learning, wellbeing, and equity in U.S. schools and communities. I know the company is in great hands and will continue the legacy started over four decades ago."

Looking ahead to the future, new CEO Suzanne Caimi Lynn said, "What we do at MMS Education is deeply meaningful to me personally and I am honored and grateful to Susan for her leadership and to have the opportunity to lead MMS Education into the next chapter. I am especially excited to continue to work with our outstanding team and exceptional clients and to build on our impact for years to come."

About MMS Education

MMS Education, certified as a Women-Owned Business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), works with for-profit companies and not-for-profit organizations, foundations, and government agencies to help them make a positive impact in the lives of students, teachers, families, administrators, and communities. For 47 years, the firm has fostered deep collaborations with clients in areas such as strategy, sales, marketing and communications, research and insights, and program execution and impact measurement. Recent and current clients include Dairy Management, Inc., the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, GENYOUth, Scholastic, Loyola Press, National Constitution Center, Crayola, The Walt Disney Company, and many others.

Learn more at mmseducation.com.

