CEO of Ørsted's Onshore Business Declan Flanagan Elected Chairperson of American Council on Renewable Energy

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) today announced that Declan Flanagan, Executive Vice President and CEO Onshore of Ørsted, will become Chair of the organization's Board of Directors this coming June.

"ACORE is fortunate to be able to turn to such a widely-respected leader in our industry to Chair our Board," said Gregory Wetstone, ACORE President and CEO. "Declan Flanagan's leadership will help take the organization to the next level as we work to accelerate America's transition to renewable energy."

(PRNewsfoto/Orsted)

Ørsted is a global renewable energy company with operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America. Publicly traded since 2016 and headquartered in Denmark, the company comprises three business units; Offshore Wind, Onshore Renewables and Markets & Bioenergy. In the United States, the company's renewable energy portfolio spans technologies and geographies with onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and storage in operation or construction across Texas, the Midwest and Northeast markets. Ørsted has the ambition to be a global green energy major in the rapidly expanding renewable energy market with 30 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2030, enough to power the lives of more than 55 million people.

ACORE's mission is closely aligned to Ørsted's vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. As the only player active across the full spectrum of renewables in North America, Ørsted is positioned to play a key part in the North American energy transition.

"It is an honor to be elected the Chair of ACORE's Board of Directors," said Flanagan. "ACORE delivers real impact and I look forward to working with my Board colleagues and the ACORE executive team to accelerate the realization of a more secure and sustainable energy economy."

For a full list of ACORE's Board of Directors, please visit www.acore.org/board-of-directors.

About ACORE:

Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org .

About Ørsted:

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kylie Soderstrom

214-535-5440

ksoderstrom@currentglobal.com

SOURCE Orsted

Related Links

https://us.orsted.com

