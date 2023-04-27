CEO of Pro Mujer chosen as Google.org Leader to Watch 2023

Carmen Correa, CEO of Pro Mujer, has been selected by Google.org as one of the seven Leaders to Watch 2023 for her commitment to advancing gender equity in Latin America. In her role, Carmen contributes to generating opportunities and paving the way to financial independence for hundreds of thousands of women entrepreneurs in the region.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google.org announced today its annual selection of Leaders to Watch to support and give visibility to the people behind organizations that address today's most pressing social challenges. Leaders to Watch recognizes rising changemakers from recent Google.org grantees who are striving to build a better future for everyone. This year's list includes Carmen Correa, CEO of Pro Mujer, the only Latin American woman on the list.