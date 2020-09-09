CEO of Sección Amarilla wins two 2020 Business Worldwide CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of Mexico based digital marketing company Sección Amarilla has won two accolades in the 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) CEO Awards. Benjamin Podoswa Schwaycer won two categories; 'Best CEO in Mexico's Advertising Industry' & 'Digital Business Transformation CEO of the Year - Mexico'

The awards seek to identify and honor the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many business awards that focus on the overall companies' success, here the spotlight is individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give worthy individuals the recognition they deserve, using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

As all business leaders know only too well, Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the global economy and the way everyone works, meaning it's more important than ever for companies to get found online. Sección Amarilla is helping SMBs survive these challenging times and become strong competitors in the digital marketplace. The digital marketing agency specialises in supporting smaller businesses with their online strategies, offering a range of services to help them build a strong online presence.

Mexico has been particularly badly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, with the economy dropping sharply in the first quarter of the year. Many Mexicans are anxious about visiting bricks and mortar stores, forcing them to go online. Sección Amarilla is dedicated to helping business owners not only survive, but to thrive, offering highly effective digital solutions at an affordable price.

Services include website design and management packages, including the registration of new domains, adaptive web and mobile capabilities, ecommerce shopping carts and Search Engine Optmisation - particularly important in such competitive times.

Benjamin explained to Business Worldwide Magazine how the company is making such a big difference during these challenging times, and what the BWM awards mean to him.

"We are totally oriented to help our customers, most of whom are SMB´S and at huge risk of losing their companies. We provide quality services that have been very important during this period and will also help customers move forward towards a brighter future. These BWM awards are for me a recognition of my efforts, but it's my customers who are the winners. As a CEO of a company that's seen some huge challenges and played an important role in helping the Mexican economy, I´m feeling very proud. It's great to be recognised in a world of such enormous changes, and also to be named among so many competitors and impressive business people."

You can find out more about Sección Amarilla on the company website : https://www.seccionamarilla.com.mx/

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/08/17/seccion-amarilla-helping-businesses-achieve-digital-success-in-challenging-times/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards 2020 visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2020-winners/

