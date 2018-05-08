CEO of Spectrum HR Solutions Appointed to MD Commission For Women

Ms. McChriston, who took the official oath earlier this month, is CEO of Spectrum HR Solutions, a human resources advisory practice. In 2017, Brenda received the prestigious award as Enterprising Women of the Year, an annual tribute to the world's top women entrepreneurs. She is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Maryland. In 2013, Brenda was selected as one of Maryland's Top 100 Women. Spectrum HR Solutions received the distinguished honor twice – 2008 and 2012 of being selected as one of the region's Top 100 MBE's. In 2010, Ms. McChriston received the Brava! Women in Business Achievement Award from SmartCEO. Completing her business undergraduate degree at Michigan State University, Ms. McChriston holds a Masters' Degree in Business/Human Resources Management from Central Michigan University, and professional SPHR and SHRM-SCP certifications. McChriston dedicates her time in service to education and mentoring. She is a new board member of the Better Business Bureau of Central Maryland.

"I am deeply humbled and grateful by this opportunity to be of service to the Maryland Commission for Women. I believe we are all important contributors to our global economy and local communities. Extending time and effort on many levels to help others is what brings joy to daily living."

About Spectrum HR Solutions

Spectrum HR Solutions, a Baltimore Metropolitan based human resources advisory practice, is focused on helping organizations develop change management strategies that allows them to profitably grow within their given industries. Our primary goal is to help companies improve the effectiveness of their human resources operations. Spectrum HR Solutions specializes in HR operations improvement, training and development, compensation and benefits.

