CEO of Tessemae's Announces Launch of New CPG Accelerator Program

News provided by

Home Grown

25 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

BALTIMORE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail industry veteran Greg Vetter, CEO and Founder of Tessemae's, has announced the launch of his latest venture, Home Grown. The company is designed to foster companies and products, from inception to launch, with breakthrough ideas and education that will give rise to success in the broader marketplace.

Vetter developed a reputation as a driving force in the food space after leading Tessemae's into becoming a transformative brand. "We want to be on the leading edge of fueling innovation. Our objective, simply put, is to nurture retail viability for organizations seeking to prosper," said Vetter. "Throughout my career, I've always been intentional with my work so this new chapter aligns well with that philosophy. I'm excited to assist the next wave of aspiring CPG brands with their growth trajectory and help them get established the right way."

The Vetter family enjoys a strong track record of success as evidenced by the emergence of Tessemae's as the nation's #1 organic dressing and condiment brand. Collectively, their deep industry knowledge of how to navigate the fiercely competitive retail landscape is second to none. "We look forward to empowering the next generation of consumer brands and, in doing so, enable companies to lay the type of foundation needed to achieve a national presence."

About Home Grown:

Home Grown is a membership-based brand accelerator program created by the visionaries behind Tessemae's salad dressings and condiments. Our central aim is, simply put, to help lay the groundwork for the next great American brand. As a team, we've been through the trenches and, in the process, have accumulated the type of knowledge and insight that we believe could prove invaluable to companies seeking to maximize brand growth. Our collective market understanding and commitment to trusted relationships will serve to strengthen brands and enable them to reach their potential.

https://www.homegrownbrands.com/

Media Contact:

william@brawnercommunications.com

SOURCE Home Grown

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.