CEO of The Year Award Announcement

SYOSSET, N.Y., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® is proud to recognize Susan Sulka of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., (AMN) as the 2019 CEO of The Year award winner.

Each year, qualified nominees are reviewed by a committee of experts and the award is presented to the mid-market executive who has demonstrated leadership, creativity, generosity and other qualities that represent the true spirit of the mid-market.

CEO Connection Mid-Market CEO of Year, Susan Salka

"On behalf of AMN Healthcare, it is a privilege to be recognized by CEO Connection for helping healthcare organizations solve workforce challenges so they can provide the highest quality patient care and outstanding patient experience," said Susan Salka. "We are honored to be recognized among other dynamic and innovative companies that are dedicated to delivering inspired customer experiences."

Under Susan's leadership, AMN has become known as the innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and is the largest and most diversified healthcare staffing company in the nation. Susan is an active industry spokesperson in the healthcare and investment community and has been one of the driving forces behind the company's strategic and operational success since joining the company in 1990. Susan is passionate and actively involved in the areas of corporate social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and gender equality. She personally participates in many of the company's community initiatives, including the annual medical and community development mission trip to the most rural and impoverished regions of Guatemala.

Susan will be honored during the CEO Connection Mid-Market Awards® Dinner, during the 7th Annual CEOC Mid-Market Convention held September 22-24, 2019 at the Wharton School in Philadelphia.

About AMN Health Services

Managing your workforce effectively is crucial to your organization's success. AMN's comprehensive Workforce Solutions include executable Managed Services Program (MSP), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Consulting Services that enable facilities to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and improve patient outcomes.

AMN strives to deliver the best talent and insights to help healthcare organizations optimize their workforce, give healthcare professionals opportunities to do their best work towards quality patient care, and create a values-based culture of innovation where our team members can achieve their goals.

About CEO Connection

CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies (with between $100 million and $3 billion in annual revenue). Our mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. We accomplish this by connecting members with one another and with the people, information, opportunities, and resources they could not otherwise access. Collectively, we promote the interests, welfare, and perspectives of the mid-market.

Members are C-level executives with responsibility for all or significant portions of their respective companies, representing a wide variety of businesses across a broad geographic spectrum.

Inspired by C-level Wharton executives, CEO Connection was founded in 2005 and has grown into a dynamic community offering many benefits uniquely designed to help mid-market CEOs. For more information, visit CEOConnection.com , stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn , and Facebook .

