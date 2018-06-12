CEO of UE.co, Jason Kulpa, Announces Winner of the Jason Kulpa Scholarship

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Kulpa, Founder and CEO of UE.co, is pleased to announce the inaugural winner of The Jason Kulpa Scholarship. This year's scholarship winner is Cynthia Adams from El Cajon, California.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants were asked to write a 500-word essay around the topic, "describe your entrepreneurial dream and why you would make a great future entrepreneur." Adams won the scholarship after writing about her future intentions of opening a child development center for children of single mothers in economic crisis.

Winner of The Jason Kulpa Scholarship, Cynthia Adams, and her daughter.

Adams, a working mother of a seven-year-old daughter, has decided to get her degree in early childhood development to pursue her entrepreneurial dream. Currently, Adams attends Cuyamaca Community College with plans to transfer to Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego California to complete her degree.

"Students like Cynthia Adams who are attending college with the hopes of changing the world someday are the reason I founded The Jason Kulpa Scholarship," said Jason Kulpa. "I wish her the best of luck with the rest of her collegiate career and look forward to seeing her impact in the San Diego community."

The Jason Kulpa Scholarship began as a financial tool for young entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams when the average college education costs around $50,000.

"I am thankful to Mr. Kulpa for selecting me as the winner of this scholarship!" said Adams. "I am now one step closer to my goal of providing quality care and education to children in low-income areas."

