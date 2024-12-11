CEO Optimism Surges Post-Election, According to Recent Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Eighty-four percent of CEOs are optimistic or very optimistic about their company's performance over the next 12 months, according to the "2024 Post-Election Fortune/Deloitte CEO Pulse" survey.

Nearly half (42%) of CEOs are optimistic about the global economy, up from 7% in the fall 2023 survey, and 29% in summer 2024.

Two-thirds (66%) of CEOs see opportunity in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Why it matters to CEOs

The "Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey" tracks the perspectives and actions of CEOs from some of the world's largest and most influential companies. The survey gives key insights into CEOs' market outlooks, business opportunities, and risks following the recent U.S. election, as well as investment plans, across more than 20 industries, including technology, finance and health care.

Overview

The "Fall 2024 Fortune/Deloitte CEO" survey reveals a sharp rise in optimism among CEOs, with confidence in the global economy increasing significantly as compared to the summer survey. This heightened optimism is likely influenced by a combination of potentially favorable tax environment, deregulation and support for M&A activity. Optimism may also be fueled by recent Federal Reserve decisions to lower interest rates. CEOs also see more opportunity than risk in regulation over the next 12 months. Strategic priorities include significant investments in innovation, particularly in AI and talent transformation, while non-AI technologies and sustainability efforts see slower momentum.

Post-Election Opportunities

Following the recent U.S. election, CEOs see many opportunities. Topping the list are taxes and AI/Generative AI adoption at 66%, followed by business growth (68%), and access to capital (58%). There are some areas where CEOs said they see less opportunity, including geopolitical stability (16%), climate and sustainability (7%), and international trade and tariffs (7%).

Additionally, 84% of CEOs are optimistic about their organizations' performance, up from 73% in the summer survey, and 61% (up from 48%) are optimistic about the performance of their industries, reflecting a more positive outlook than the last three surveys. This heightened optimism is likely influenced by anticipation of public policy that may be more favorable for the business community, which could present opportunities and challenges for chief executives.

Business Growth and Technology

CEOs appear to be focused on business growth opportunities, with 88% saying they plan to invest in new products, services or market innovations. Prioritization of growth and innovation may include AI and Generative AI (GenAI) as 48% of survey respondents said they see opportunities in those areas, indicating moving beyond the hype cycle and into practical, transformative applications. 13% see less opportunity for the time being in other transformative technologies such as quantum.

Key quotes

"We are seeing renewed optimism among CEOs who are not merely navigating complexities but also are embracing them as catalysts for innovation and growth. CEOs are increasing investments in AI, including Generative AI, with advancements in AI agents and industry-specific use cases helping drive practical transformative applications. CEOs' resilience and forward-thinking leadership will help them prepare for and take advantage of the challenges and opportunities ahead."

— Jason Girzadas, CEO, Deloitte US

"I'm hearing a lot of optimism from business leaders about an anticipated shift in the policy landscape that is encouraging them to invest in new technologies at this critical point in the innovation cycle. But that growth mindset is mixed with concern about the uncertainty presented by the threat of new trade wars and the possibility of destabilizing initiatives."

Diane Brady, Executive Editorial Director, Fortune Live Media and Fortune CEO Initiative

Survey methodology

Fielded between Nov. 11 and 19, 2024, over 140 CEOs representing more than 20 industries shared their perspectives, expectations, thoughts, and priorities for the next 12 months. Those leaders surveyed include Fortune 500 CEOs, Global 500 CEOs, and select public and private CEOs in the global Fortune community. The Fall 2024 survey is the 14th edition of the "Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey" series.

