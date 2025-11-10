CEO Receives Google.org Funding to Train Hundreds of Justice-Impacted Oklahomans in Advanced Careers and AI

News provided by

Center for Employment Opportunities

Nov 10, 2025, 10:49 ET

Funding will empower hundreds of Oklahomans returning from incarceration to build digital fluency, gain high-demand skills, and access upwardly mobile employment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) is proud to announce a transformative funding from Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, to expand advanced career training opportunities and digital fluency for justice-impacted individuals across Oklahoma. This support will help ensure hundreds of Oklahomans returning from incarceration are not left behind in the evolving job market.

"When people walk into a CEO office, they are motivated to learn about new technologies, but need dedicated support to use them to their advantage," said Sam Schaeffer, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Employment Opportunities. "As a reentry organization focused on opening doors to employment, we have a responsibility to lead the charge for equity in the usage of AI and unlock its potential to serve the justice-impacted population. CEO is grateful for Google.org's generosity and commitment to helping people returning from incarceration overcome barriers to employment, so they can rebuild their lives."

"We must make sure that the opportunities created by technology are available to all Oklahomans," said Robert Barron-Pryce, Google.org Giving Manager at Google. "We're proud to support the vital work CEO is doing to remove barriers for justice-impacted Oklahomans, empowering them with the AI skills and career support necessary to rebuild their lives and unlock opportunity for the state."

This initiative seeks to achieve three goals to reach thousands of Oklahomans: enroll CEO participants in advanced training programs by covering tuition and providing supplemental income for the duration of the course; deliver AI curriculum CEO participants and staff, building foundational tech knowledge and responsible AI usage; and host career fairs reaching hundreds of returning Oklahomans, with opportunities for upwardly mobile career paths.

The full press release can be found here: https://www.ceoworks.org/releases-and-statements/ceo-google-ai

The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) provides immediate, effective, and comprehensive employment services exclusively to people recently released from incarceration. CEO currently operates in more than 30 cities across 12 states and is dedicated to ensuring that justice-impacted individuals have opportunities to achieve socioeconomic mobility. For more information, visit ceoworks.org.

Contact:
Claire Gross, Sr. Manager of Public Relations
[email protected] | (646) 370-8292

SOURCE Center for Employment Opportunities

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TWICE Act Re-Introduced to Strengthen Workforce and Economy

TWICE Act Re-Introduced to Strengthen Workforce and Economy

The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) applauds the reintroduction of the bipartisan Transportation Worker Identification Credential Efficacy...
Reentry Program Boosts Participant Incomes by 123%

Reentry Program Boosts Participant Incomes by 123%

A new report evaluating the Center for Employment Opportunities' (CEO) participants' earnings pre- and post-enrollment shows dramatic income growth....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics