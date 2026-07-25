CEO Reflects on Decade of Keesler Federal Success

10th Anniversary Coincides with Release of Leadership Podcast

BILOXI, Miss., July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keesler Federal Credit Union President and CEO Andy Swoger this month celebrated his 10th year leading the credit union – a period of unparalleled growth and success for the member owned financial institution. The anniversary coincides with the global release of an extended interview with Swoger on the CEO Magazine podcast.

Andy Swoger, President and CEO Keesler Federal Credit Union

During the podcast interview, Swoger credits his Board's "radical generosity" for members and a "one team" culture at Keesler Federal that sheds the trappings of hierarchy to foster a member-first focus throughout the organization. The success of the approach is evidenced by a member satisfaction rating that has consistently exceeded that of competitors and peer organizations.

Some highlights and metrics of Swoger's tenure at Keesler Federal include the following:

30 new branch locations - from 24 branches to 54 – including a major expansion into New Orleans

Assets have grown from $2.3B to $5.3B

Membership has grown from 190,000 to 394,000

Net income 10 years ago was $24 million. Last year it closed at more than $49 million

$330 million in net income over the last decade

440 employees to more than 975

Raising brand awareness by securing major sports sponsorships including the Biloxi Shuckers and Keesler Federal Park; the New Orleans Saints; New Orleans Pelicans; LSU Athletics; University of Southern Mississippi Athletics, and Jackson State University TM Athletics.

In the podcast, Swoger reveals the metrics for which he is most proud are the decade long string of member satisfaction scores in the upper 80s and 90s, and a net promoter score in the 90s measuring employee satisfaction.

This year under Swoger's leadership, Keesler Federal engineered the largest credit union merger in Louisiana and Mississippi history. It was also named one of the best credit unions in the nation in 2026 by both Forbes and Newsweek magazines in their annual surveys and rankings. This year's recognition was the 8th from Forbes and the 4th from Newsweek. Keesler Federal was also voted as favorite credit union in numerous local surveys.

About Keesler Federal

Established in 1947 in Biloxi, Keesler Federal is the largest credit union headquartered in Mississippi, with more than 390,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Named by Newsweek and Forbes in 2026 as one of the best credit unions in America, the not-for-profit cooperative has more than 50 branches in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the UK. Keesler Federal membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school within its service areas. For more information, visit KFCU.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Keesler Federal Credit Union