Keesler Federal Takes Paycheck Relief Program Directly to TSA

Effort Underway to Help Affected Federal Employees Avoid Financial Hardship

BILOXI, Miss., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keesler Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday it is now taking its signature Paycheck Relief program to those who need it most – federal TSA employees who have not received paychecks for more than a month. The partial government shutdown began in February leaving thousands of federal employees, primarily in the Department of Homeland Security, without pay and causing widespread disruptions in travel and public services.

Keesler Federal sent credit union officials directly to airports across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama to offer its Paycheck Relief program directly to TSA workers. Through Paycheck Relief, Keesler Federal advances the amount of direct deposit pay checks for eligible federal employees, helping to ensure affected employees can continue meeting their financial obligations until normal pay resumes when the shutdown ends.

There is no charge or fee to participate in Paycheck Relief. Members simply sign up for the Paycheck Relief program in person or on the Keesler Federal website. Even TSA employees who are not current Keesler Federal members can enroll immediately by sharing proof of direct deposit from their last three paychecks. Once enrolled, a member will be eligible for ongoing payroll deposits up to a maximum of 90 days.

"This government shutdown has placed an unexpected burden on thousands of federal employees and their families," said Keesler Federal Chief Operations Officer Joshua Brown. "Our focus is to be there for the people in our communities and help ease some of the financial pressure during this difficult time."

There is no need for the member to take any further action after successfully enrolling in the program. Once the shutdown is concluded and the member receives back pay, Keesler Federal will automatically debit the advanced payroll from the account.

Keesler Federal plans to bring the Paycheck Relief outreach to all the major airports within its service area, Brown said.

Last October during the last federal government shut down that lasted 47 days – the longest in United States history – Keesler Federal advanced over 5,000 paychecks to more than 1,700 members totaling $6.5 million.

About Keesler Federal

Established in 1947 in Biloxi, Keesler Federal is the largest credit union headquartered in Mississippi, with more than 380,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Named by Newsweek in 2025 as one of the best credit unions in America for the third consecutive year, the not-for-profit cooperative more than 50branches in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the UK. Keesler Federal membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school within its service areas. For more information, visit KFCU.org and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Keesler Federal Credit Union