Keesler Federal Named Best-in-State by Forbes on List of America's Best Credit Unions

Keesler Federal ranked #1 credit union in Mississippi: 8th time to earn spot on Forbes' list

BILOXI, Miss., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keesler Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday it earned recognition from Forbes as Mississippi's top credit union on its 2026 list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions.

Keesler Federal has more than doubled in size over the past decade – including the largest credit union merger in Louisiana and Mississippi history completed in March. Its growth, exceptional member satisfaction scores, and strong financial performance all contributed to Keesler Federal's top ranking and inclusion on this year's list.

Keesler Federal recognized by Forbes for the 8th year

The annual ranking, developed by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, evaluates financial institutions based on customer feedback in areas including trust, customer service, financial advice, digital services, branch services and overall satisfaction. The recognition marks Keesler Federal's eighth appearance on Forbes' annual ranking of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions.

"It's very gratifying to be recognized again because it reflects the voices and experiences of the people we serve," said Andrew Swoger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Keesler Federal. "Our employees show up every day committed to doing what's right for our members, often going above and beyond in ways that make a real difference. This recognition is a reflection of that extraordinary commitment."

Founded in Biloxi in 1947, Keesler Federal has grown into a $5.3 billion financial institution serving more than 390,000 members through more than 50 branches across Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and the United Kingdom. Over the past decade alone, the organization has expanded from $2 billion in assets and 24 branches while consistently outperforming comparable peer credit unions across key financial measures.

To determine the rankings, Forbes and Statista surveyed thousands of consumers nationwide and analyzed customer feedback, including publicly available reviews, to identify the top-performing financial institutions in each state.

"Growth has never been our goal for its own sake," Swoger said. "Our growth is the result of earning our members' trust every day. As we've expanded across the Gulf South, we've remained focused on delivering personal service, trusted financial guidance and an experience that puts members first."

About Keesler Federal

Established in 1947 in Biloxi, Keesler Federal is the largest credit union headquartered in Mississippi, with more than 380,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Named by Newsweek in 2025 as one of the best credit unions in America for the third consecutive year, the not-for-profit cooperative more than 50 branches in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the UK. Keesler Federal membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school within its service areas. For more information, visit KFCU.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Keesler Federal Credit Union