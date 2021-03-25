CEO Roundtable on Cancer names Belén Garijo, Peter Pisters to Board Of Directors

The non-profit CEO Roundtable on Cancer ( www.ceoroundtableoncancer.org ) was founded by former President George H.W. Bush in 2001 to bring bold and imaginative solutions to cancer treatment and prevention. Today, the organization works to develop and implement initiatives that reduce the risk of cancer, enable early diagnosis, facilitate access to the best available treatments, and hasten the discovery of novel and more effective anti-cancer therapies to help eliminate cancer as a personal disease and public health problem.

"We are fortunate to welcome two distinguished new directors to the Board of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer," said Robert Bradway, CEO Roundtable on Cancer Chairman and Amgen CEO. "Doctors Belén Garijo and Peter Pisters share a passion for fighting cancer and their insights will be invaluable in our ongoing quest to eliminate this terrible disease."

Dr. Belén Garijo

Dr. Garijo, a practicing physician who specialized in clinical pharmacology, has been appointed as new Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, effective May 1. She joined the company in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer of the Biopharma business and rose to President and CEO of Healthcare in 2015. In

July 2020, she was appointed Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and Deputy CEO in addition to her role as CEO of the Healthcare business.

Under her leadership, Healthcare at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has become a key player in the areas of oncology, immunology, and immuno-oncology.

Before joining Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, she was Senior Vice President of Global Operations Europe at Sanofi-Aventis and Global Integration Leader of Genzyme after its acquisition by Sanofi.

Dr. Peter WT Pisters

A renowned cancer surgeon, researcher, professor, and administrator, Dr. Pisters became president of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2017. He served more than 20 years as a faculty member and medical director for the center's expansion in metropolitan Houston.

Dr. Pisters served as president and CEO of the University Health Network in Toronto, Canada's largest academic medical center, before returning to MD Anderson in 2017.

He earned his medical degree at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Western Ontario in Canada and received a master's degree in health care management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

For more information on the CEO Roundtable on Cancer please visit www.ceoroundtableoncancer.org

