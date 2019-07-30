CEO Stephen Paskoff of workplace training and consulting company ELI, Inc. to discuss how to address volatile news topics in the workplace

ATLANTA, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace training and consulting company ELI, Inc. will host a webinar on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2:00-2:45 PM ET to discuss how to productively maintain civil workplaces in today's challenging news cycle.

Our supercharged climate is bringing volatile issues tied to race, sex, ethnicity, religion, politics and other topics into our workplaces affecting what people talk, tweet and text about on the job and to coworkers. As a result, the wrong words and acts can disrupt teams and cause lasting harm and risk. The good news is that even in these times of great turbulence, applying a few basic principles can enable leaders and team members to work productively, inclusively and effectively.

WHAT: Webinar - "When the Outside Comes Inside"

WHEN: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2:00-2:45 PM ET

WHO: Stephen Paskoff, Esq., founder and CEO of ELI, Inc.; Paula Garlen, VP of Learning Delivery & Effectiveness)

This interactive webinar will provide attendees with tools to:

How to productively maintain civil workplaces even in these challenging times.

Practical tips and tools for dealing with sensitive issues in the news at work.

How organizations can foster productive conversations about sensitive issues in the workplace.

Suggestions to help employees productively talk through challenging issues driven by outside events.

About Stephen Paskoff and ELI, Inc.

A former investigator and trial attorney for the EEOC (US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission), Stephen Paskoff founded workplace training company ELI® 30 years ago when he realized that there were many cases in litigation that could have -- and should have -- been avoided. With the proper training, civility in the workplace can be taught. And, as we've seen with the rise of the #MeToo movement and high-profile discrimination cases making headlines on a regular basis -- workplace behavior directly impacts the healthcare industry's effectiveness.

Paskoff is now a nationally recognized authority on workplace legal issues and has appeared on or been interviewed by ABC's 20/20, CNBC, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Fox News, HR Executive Magazine, Inc. Magazine, and many other print and broadcast outlets.

The author of numerous books including Civility Rules! A New Business Approach to Boosting Results and Teaching Big Shots to Behave, Paskoff regularly explains why your typical check-the-box training program does not work. He is also the founder and former Co‐Chair of the ABA's Compliance Training and Communication Subcommittee, which explores best practices in training methodology as well as overall strategies for implementing learning and communication plans to maintain corporate compliance.

