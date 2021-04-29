CEO Tamara Rabenold acquires 100% ownership of Vaudra International

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch into 2021 marked several significant milestones for Vaudra International, an investigation company specializing in brand protection, Intellectual Property (IP) and corporate investigations. Tamara Rabenold, who joined the company in 2004 and transitioned to CEO in 2014, acquired 100 percent ownership, and Vaudra co-founder, Randy Rabenold, announced his retirement. Acquisition of the firm by Tamara Rabenold makes Vaudra among a handful of women-owned investigative firms globally.



In 2020, while many lost momentum amidst COVID-19's wrath, Vaudra thrived as companies pivoted to innovate and reallocate resources to protect their IP in the intensified online climate. Evidenced by a significant rise in IP applications according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), companies were inspired to problem-solve with proprietary solutions.



"In speaking with clients about the extended hours required to keep up with demand," said Tamara Rabenold, "the frantic pace was attributed to everyone trapped in silos, getting creative, and wanting to protect their ideas. Projects that had lingered for months became priorities." With law firms composing over half of Vaudra's client base, busy attorneys beget busy investigators. Case in point, Vaudra experienced a 230 percent increase in trademark-use investigations in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020.



According to Rabenold, the pandemic also escalated fraud in ecommerce and counterfeit products. "Resulting from stay-at-home and work-from-home orders, ecommerce boomed as consumers moved online for basic needs," stated Rabenold. "Savvy counterfeiters capitalize on trends to meet market demands. One example is the counterfeit face masks emblazoned with luxury brands' trademarks that quickly propagated online for $20.00 or less."



The volume of online transactions perpetuated a rise in identity theft, scams and compromised payment methods. With more counterfeits in the marketplaces, clients' demand for Vaudra's support with evidential purchases increased 88% in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019. Evidential purchases involve completing controlled, discreet buys, whether from online channels or brick-and-mortar locations.



Acquiring ownership also offers opportunities in supplier diversity as a woman-owned enterprise. "Vaudra is in a unique position as a woman-owned investigative firm," confirmed Rabenold. "Our clients, ranging from consumer product brands to automotive aftermarket suppliers, value supplier diversity and seek to collaborate with firms like ours with a proven track record of investigative expertise and capacity." The firm is exploring key certifications in this arena. Rabenold adds, "Woman-owned designations may get our foot in the door with prospects and spur growth with existing clients, but exceptional solutions are what will keep us there."



With a revamped website launched, expansion of her team and strategic partnerships, Rabenold's focus is on forward-moving initiatives that will continue to position Vaudra as a preferred IP investigative provider worldwide.



About Tamara Rabenold

Tamara Rabenold is a licensed investigator and CEO of Vaudra International. Over the past 17 years, Rabenold has handled thousands of cases. Passionate about their industry, Rabenold's involvements include serving on the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association's (AASA) IP Committee and the International Trademark Association (INTA) Anti-Counterfeiting Committee. In 2019, she was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper to serve on the North Carolina Private Protective Services Board (PPSB). This Board administers licensing, education and training requirements for those engaged in private protective services, like investigators and security guards, within the state.



