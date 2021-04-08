CEO Todd Furniss Releases Book The 60% Solution on How to Radically Improve Affordable Healthcare

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to affordable healthcare is a hot topic in the United States with politicians battling over how to solve the problem for millions of Americans. Healthcare and business expert Todd Furniss reveals his solution with the release of The 60% Solution: Rethinking Healthcare .

With over 30 years of global experience in private equity, management consulting and senior-level operations, Furniss grew profits in 10 industries. Now, he's dedicating his expertise to the healthcare industry with his groundbreaking book.

The 60% Solution outlines a return to consumerism, and a decreased interdependence on insurance as a solution to society's approach to healthcare. Called The 60 Percent Solution due to the exclusion of 20 percent of the population in Medicaid and the additional 20 percent using Medicare, the goals are to reduce the cost of healthcare for all and help lift many out of poverty.

Furniss shares actionable measures individuals can take to become financially capable, educated, and engaged enough to demand the far-reaching reform necessary. It's based on five critical components:

Emphasizing primary care Clarifying pricing Standardizing accounting and IT Modifying Health Savings Accounts Changing governance

"In writing this book, I wanted to provide solutions for patients that would create a healthier and more streamlined healthcare industry," says Todd. "The goal is to create a system that not only works well, but also serves the greatest number of people at the lowest cost over time."

The 60% Solution is available to order on his website: https://www.thesixtypercentsolution.com/

It is also available to order at Amazon and Barnes and Noble .

ABOUT TODD FURNISS:

Todd Furniss is the CEO of gTC Group, a private equity firm that also performs macroeconomic research. Furniss helped create the Healthcare Inequality Index to measure the disparity in the access to healthcare. He then established the Impact Investment Fund to raise capital and deploy capital to narrow the inequality gap, starting with 207 underserved geographies identified by the Healthcare Inequality Index. Furniss is often featured in media as a subject-matter expert on political and economic issues and has been quoted discussing healthcare issues and real estate projects in the Wall Street Journal, Dallas Business Journal, The Dallas Morning News, Becker's Hospital Review and D Magazine, among others.

