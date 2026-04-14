CEO Warrior empowers home service contractors to build stronger teams at Warrior Trades Academy

Immersive training event equips home service business owners with proven systems to attract, hire and keep top talent

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, will host its Warrior Trades Academy for Recruiting and Retention at the company's headquarters at 19 Christopher Way, Eatontown, New Jersey, May 28-29.

The Warrior Trades Academy will bring together contractors from across the country for hands-on training, strategic planning and peer collaboration focused on solving one of the industry's biggest challenges: finding and keeping skilled employees.

CEO Warrior will host its Warrior Trades Academy May 28–29 at its Eatontown, New Jersey, headquarters, helping home service business owners learn effective strategies to recruit and retain top employees.

Attendees will learn actionable systems to improve recruiting pipelines, strengthen onboarding and boost long-term employee engagement.

"Finding and keeping great people is still one of the biggest challenges for home service businesses," said CEO Warrior CEO Scott August. "Warrior Trades Academy helps contractors build strong teams by giving them the structure, support and real-world strategies they need to create a place where people actually want to work."

A key highlight of the academy is its practical, implementation-focused approach. Participants will work directly with CEO Warrior master advisors Kevin Hill, Jason Noel and Jackie Sponsler to refine their hiring strategies, develop retention plans and leave with tools they can immediately apply in their businesses. Hill, Noel and Sponsler bring extensive, real-world experience to their coaching roles, which includes guiding hundreds of service business leaders toward operational success.

Over the course of the event, participants will work to:

Build a consistent pipeline of qualified candidates

Create an onboarding experience that converts new hires into committed team members

Design a culture where high performers stay

Reduce the cost-per-hire and eliminate the revenue drag of constant turnover

Build leadership systems that give the best people a reason to grow with the company

In addition to expert-led sessions, the event offers valuable peer-to-peer networking opportunities. Contractors will connect with like-minded business owners who are focused on scaling their companies, improving culture and achieving long-term success.

Attendance is limited to ensure a high-impact, interactive experience.

To learn more or register for the event, visit ceowarrior.com/event/warrior-trades-academy-may-2026/.

For more information about CEO Warrior, visit ceowarrior.com/.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and implementation organization providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and determination to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to improve, eliminate or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence and more time back in their day to do the things they enjoy. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

SOURCE CEO Warrior