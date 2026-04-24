CEO Warrior expands partner network to help home service businesses compete at a higher level

Collaborations deliver advanced tools for workforce management, lead conversion and customer experience in an increasingly competitive landscape

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, today announced strategic partnerships to help contractors improve hiring, boost conversion rates and capture more revenue across every stage of the customer journey.

CEO Warrior continues to expand its partnership program, adding innovative solutions that help home service business owners drive growth and long-term success.

Through collaborations with ShareWillow, Broccoli AI, REINS, Avoca AI and Choice 1 AI, CEO Warrior is equipping growth-stage home service businesses to compete at a higher level, particularly against private equity-backed companies. They strengthen speed-to-lead, improve conversion and Google performance, enable better forecasting and ensure customers can book jobs or request estimates anytime.

"As competition continues to intensify across the home service industry, our goal is to give contractors every advantage possible," said Caroline Moriarty, director of business development at CEO Warrior. "Over the last 10 years, we've built a partnership program focused on bringing in cutting-edge solutions that help our members stay ahead, grow faster and compete more effectively."

CEO Warrior's partners provide solutions across key areas of business performance:

ShareWillow helps contractors streamline hiring, onboarding, payroll and compliance in one platform, reducing admin time and making it easier to build and retain a strong team.

Broccoli AI uses conversational AI to handle inbound leads, answer customer questions and book jobs automatically, helping businesses capture more revenue without adding headcount.

Reins improves employee retention by offering structured financial rewards and incentive programs, giving contractors a powerful way to keep top technicians engaged and loyal.

Avoca AI analyzes customer calls to identify missed opportunities, improve booking rates and coach CSRs, turning everyday conversations into measurable revenue growth.

Choice 1 AI focuses on call scoring and sales performance, helping teams convert more inbound calls into booked jobs through real-time insights and training.

These partnerships align with CEO Warrior's mission to provide home service business owners with proven systems and innovative solutions that drive long-term success and strengthen their position in local markets.

"Our focus is on giving our members access to the tools, strategies and support they need to grow and lead with confidence," Moriarty said. "When they have the right systems in place, they're better positioned to serve their customers, support their teams and build lasting success."

For more information about CEO Warrior, visit ceowarrior.com/.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and implementation organization providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and determination to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to improve, eliminate or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence and more time back in their day to do the things they enjoy. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

SOURCE CEO Warrior