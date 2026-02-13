CEO Warrior hosts Warrior Trades Academy for home service business owners in March

Training event focuses on sales processes and marketing strategies for service-based companies

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, will host its immersive Warrior Trades Academy for Sales and Marketing on March 5-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is designed for contractors and home service business owners who want to improve close rates, generate higher-quality leads and build scalable, repeatable sales and marketing systems.

CEO Warrior Director of Training Kevin Hill will serve as one of the master advisors at the company's Warrior Trades Academy, to be held March 5-6 at Handyside Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical in Goldsboro, Pennsylvania.

The academy will be held at Handyside Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical, a successful home service company that has achieved significant growth using the systems and processes taught by the CEO Warrior team, and will take place at 450 Fishing Creek Road, Suite 1, Goldsboro, Pennsylvania.

"This event is built for home service business owners who are tired of inconsistent sales and unpredictable marketing results," said CEO Warrior CEO Scott August. "We teach real-world sales frameworks and strategies that work specifically in the trades. If you want to stop guessing and start growing with confidence, this is the room you need to be in."

The Warrior Trades Academy event delivers hands-on instruction focused on the exact systems used by top-performing service businesses. Attendees will learn how to create a sales process that converts more calls into booked jobs, increases average ticket value and builds trust with today's more educated consumers.

Participants will also learn how to:

Create marketing messages that attract the right customers

Increase close rates without discounting

Align sales and marketing for consistent lead flow

Track and optimize performance using key metrics

CEO Warrior's master advisors will lead the training, sharing strategies developed through decades of real-world experience owning, operating and scaling successful trades businesses.

CEO Warrior Advisors Jason Noel, director of advisement, Kevin Hill, director of training, and Jackie Sponsler, director of onboarding, will be on-hand to provide training and insight.

For nearly 11 years, CEO Warrior has helped service business owners generate more than $1 billion in collective revenue by teaching systems that support long-term, sustainable growth. The Warrior Trades Academy is part of CEO Warrior's mission to help trades professionals build more profitable businesses while reclaiming their time and freedom.

To learn more or register for the event, visit ceowarrior.com/event/warrior-trades-academy-sales-marketing/. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit ceowarrior.com/.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and implementation organization providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and determination to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targrets the specific areas each business needs to improve, eliminate or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence and more time back in their day to do the things they enjoy. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

