CEO Warrior hosts Service Business Live seminar in Atlanta in May

The global business training, coaching and implementation organization's premier workshop is open to service business owners and leaders who want to learn how to scale their growth

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, will host a Service Business Live event at the HD Supply headquarters in Atlanta on May 15-16, and registration is open to both members and non-members.

The two-day workshop, sponsored by HD Supply – MRO Products & Solutions, Field Edge and Service Autopilot, is geared toward helping service business leaders learn how to build and implement strategies that will help them grow and scale their operations.

CEO Warrior will host Service Business Live May 15-16 at HD Supply's headquarters in Atlanta. Mentors like Sandy Papavero, pictured, will provide training to trade industry leaders on how to grow and scale their businesses.

"Many service business owners try to grow on their own and are successful to a point," said CEO Warrior Interim CEO Scott August. "Then that growth hits a plateau or starts to decline. Service Business Live shows you how to clarify your vision and get the tools you need to supercharge you and your team so you can build a stronger company."

Participants will not only learn from some of the most successful trailblazers in the home service industry, they will also hear from mentor and coach Daniel Krug. Krug will train participants in positive leadership traits, teamwork and small-group communications by leading them through a shield wall formation exercise.

Service Business Live participants will also work with master advisors to build a 90-day action plan that helps them reach their business goals faster. The seminar will help business owners improve their marketing strategies, make good use of artificial intelligence in their recruitment efforts and understand their current stage of business growth.

"At HD Supply, our core purpose is to help our customers improve their communities," said HD Supply Director of Sales Jeff Ivan. "CEO Warrior's training is doing just that by providing service business leadership with the tools they need to motivate and train their teams. It's a great program, and we are excited to host the Service Business Live seminar at our headquarters."

Many of CEO Warrior's industry partners will also be exhibiting at the event, including Home Depot Pro, Daikin, Rilla and Plumber SEO.

CEO Warrior's master advisors are highly skilled trainers with years of experience working in the trades. Their team serves a growing community of residential service business owners by providing them with resources, tools and training to help them attract more clients, grow their business and deliver a higher level of service.

Contact CEO Warrior at 732-390-3755 or via their website to join their community and attend one of their events.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and implementation organization providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and determination to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to improve, eliminate or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence and more time back in their day to do the things they enjoy. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE CEO Warrior