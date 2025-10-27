CEO Warrior's 'Warrior Trades Academy' helps contractors unlock their business potential

The two-day course gives home service business owners the confidence, tools and strategies to elevate their leadership and achieve lasting success

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, is gearing up to host its immersive Warrior Trades Academy on Nov. 13-14 at its training facility in Eatontown, New Jersey.

The two-day academy was created specifically for trade and service business professionals and will feature in-depth sessions on systems, culture, marketing, finances and talent recruitment before culminating in the creation of a personalized 90-day business roadmap to help attendees accelerate business growth.

CEO Warrior Master Advisors Kevin Hill, Jason Noel and Jackie Sponsler, clockwise, will draw on their extensive backgrounds in the home service industry to teach the "Warrior Trades Academy" course on Nov. 13-14 at the company's headquarters in Eatontown, New Jersey.

"At our Warrior Trades Academy, we're giving contractors more than just tools and tactics," said CEO Warrior CEO Scott August. "We're helping them transform how they lead and operate. Attendees will walk away with the confidence and mindset to scale their business and serve their teams at a higher level. Whether you're a new business owner or already running an established multimillion-dollar shop, this academy is designed to help you master the skills that drive lasting success."

November's course will be taught by CEO Warrior Director of Training Kevin Hill, Director of Advisement Jason Noel and Master Advisor Jackie Sponsler. These coaches draw on their extensive background in the home service industry to help business owners learn how to build high-performing teams and create efficient processes to ensure their companies run with precision and profitability.

"These master advisors bring practical experience, not just theoretical knowledge," August said. "Each brings years of hands-on industry experience that empowers our students to turn everyday challenges into opportunities. Collectively, they've guided hundreds of business owners in building thriving and scalable home service companies."

Tickets are available now and are good for the purchaser and up to three guests. In addition to the training sessions, attendees will be able to network with top-tier vendors and business leaders in the service industry space.

For more information about Warrior Trades Academy, visit https://ceowarrior.com/event/warrior-trades-academy/.

For more information about CEO Warrior, visit https://ceowarrior.com/.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and implementation organization providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and determination to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to improve, eliminate or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence and more time back in their day to do the things they enjoy. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

SOURCE CEO Warrior