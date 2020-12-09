Ceon Francis of Branford Castle Recognized as a Private Equity Rising Star

"Ceon Francis's recent promotion to Vice President, along with winning these prestigious awards, are clear acknowledgments of his status as a rising star in the private equity industry," said Branford Castle CEO, John S. Castle. "In a relatively short period of time, Ceon has become an integral part of the Branford Castle team."

Mr. Francis joined Branford Castle as an Associate in 2018 and is actively involved in the sourcing, analysis and execution of new portfolio company investments. Additionally, he is engaged in Branford's fundraising efforts and has played an important role in the firm's ongoing growth over the past few years. Mr. Francis received his B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University and earned an M.B.A. from ESSEC Business School in France. He started his career in management consulting before transitioning to Macy's, where he was a Director focused on Strategy & Marketing.

About Branford Castle Partners (http://www.branfordcastle.com/)

Branford Castle is a private market investor with a more than 30-year history of helping to grow businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with less than $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford is particularly keen on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products and services, commercial distribution, business services and logistics.

About Global M&A Network

It recognizes brilliant and exceptional young dealmakers from the private equity, M&A and restructuring industries for their talents for closing value creating transactions from the North and South Americas. The award validates their individual success as well as taking on the leadership role for years to come.

About M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past 22 years it has established the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals.

SOURCE Branford Castle

Related Links

https://branfordcastle.com/

