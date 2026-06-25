CEOs and CIOs Differ Sharply on AI Business Impact and Transformation Success, Protiviti Survey Finds

Global Transformation Survey reveals executive misalignment is slowing AI value realization, operational performance and growth outcomes

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Protiviti Global Transformation Survey, The Alignment Advantage in Transformation, finds a significant gap between CEOs and technology leaders on the business impact of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as broader modernization initiatives, highlighting executive misalignment as a critical barrier to transformation success.

As organizations increase investment in AI, data and modernization, the findings show that there is strong correlation between executive alignment and technological maturity, and that maturity delivers higher confidence in achieving transformational outcomes.

The survey of 852 global C-suite executives, conducted in partnership with the University of Oxford, found that organizations with strong executive consensus report significantly higher confidence in AI value realization and transformation outcomes.

"Even the most purpose-driven technology transformation strategies can struggle to produce results if leadership teams aren't aligned on what success looks like," said Kim Bozzella, Global CIO & CISO Solutions Leader at Protiviti.

Key Findings: Executive Alignment and Transformation Outcomes

Executive alignment drives transformation success

Technology leaders and CEOs report significantly different views on transformation success:

CIO/CTOs report 61% confidence in transformation outcomes vs. 34% among CEOs and boards

in transformation outcomes vs. Confidence scores are below 20% in early-stage organizations and exceed 70% in organizations at advanced stages of transformation

and exceed However, 40% of COOs selected AI as the capability with the greatest potential to drive revenue growth - standing out among the executive suite for their high AI enthusiasm.

These findings indicate that closer alignment across the C-suite directly correlates with higher transformational maturity and higher confidence in performance outcomes..

CEOs and boards are more skeptical of AI's business value

Despite significant AI investment, many CEOs remain unconvinced of its impact:

CEOs' and boards' confidence that AI is driving revenue growth is only 30%

For CIO/CTOs, the confidence level doubles at 61%

doubles at 61% Technology leaders consistently report higher confidence than business leaders across AI value metrics

The data suggests that while organizations are shifting from AI adoption to AI value realization, the ability to demonstrate AI's business impact across leadership teams remains uneven.

Data, cybersecurity and workforce readiness remain critical

In addition to consensus challenges, organizations continue to face foundational barriers:

Data platforms and governance are the top technology investment priority

Workforce skill gaps are among the most cited barriers to transformation

are among the most cited barriers to transformation Perceptions about cyber threats vary greatly among C-suite roles

These findings reinforce that transformation success depends on both leadership consensus and foundational capabilities in data, security and talent.

Closing the AI alignment gap

To improve AI and transformation outcomes, organizations should:

Define shared success metrics linking technology to business outcomes

Strengthen communication about AI enhancements, risks, and their outcomes across the organization. AI investments will fall short if enterprises fail to align their workforce, operating model, and leadership around how work is changing.

about AI enhancements, risks, and their outcomes across the organization. AI investments will fall short if enterprises fail to align their workforce, operating model, and leadership around how work is changing. Align investment strategies with long-term transformation objectives

Organizations that close alignment gaps will be better positioned to realize value from AI, accelerate transformation and drive sustainable growth.

Access the Full Report

Download the full Protiviti Global Transformation Survey here. For more information about the survey, contact Kim Bozzella at [email protected].

Methodology

The Protiviti Transformation Survey was conducted in the first quarter of 2026 and includes responses from 852 C-suite executives globally. It examines how executive alignment, AI adoption and modernization influence business outcomes and organizational maturity.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit – enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI)

About Kellogg College at the University of Oxford

Kellogg College is Oxford's largest and most international graduate college, with over 1,400 full and part-time students from nearly 100 different countries.

Kellogg College is a lively and diverse academic community offering a distinctive University of Oxford experience. It welcomes graduate students and researchers from around the world, who can be found working across all four of the University's academic divisions and the Department for Continuing Education.

SOURCE Protiviti