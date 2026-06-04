Protiviti Awarded Second U.S. Patent for AI-Powered Questionnaire Automation and Data Matching System

New artificial intelligence solution improves questionnaire response efficiency, consistency, and compliance through human-in-the-loop oversight

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been awarded a second U.S. patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its innovation, "Systems and Methods for Automated Data Set Matching Services."

The patented technology leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help organizations automate and streamline high-volume questionnaire response processes, including third-party risk assessments, security questionnaires, regulatory requests, and client due diligence.

The system uses machine learning to analyze, categorize and map large datasets of structured questions into relevant domains, then identifies similarities across new and historical questions to surface the most relevant preapproved responses.

Scalable use cases across industries

While initially developed for cybersecurity and third-party risk questionnaires, the AI-powered system can be applied broadly across:

Vendor and supplier risk management

Regulatory and compliance reporting

ESG and sustainability questionnaires

Client onboarding and due diligence

Internal audit and controls documentation

Why it matters

Organizations across industries face growing pressure to respond quickly and accurately to large volumes of complex, repetitive questionnaires. Manual processes are time-intensive, inconsistent, and difficult to scale.

Protiviti's patented solution addresses this challenge by enabling teams to:

Automatically classify and organize questions using AI

using AI Match new questions to previously approved responses from a centralized answer library

from a centralized answer library Reduce duplication and manual effort across teams

across teams Improve consistency, accuracy, and turnaround time

time Maintain compliance with built-in human review workflows

Executive perspective

"This innovation addresses a common and costly challenge for organizations—responding to hundreds of similar questionnaires from customers, regulators, and partners," said Scott Laliberte, managing director at Protiviti and co-inventor of the patent.

"By applying AI to identify and deliver the most relevant responses quickly—while keeping humans in control—we help organizations increase efficiency, improve response quality, and reduce operational burden without sacrificing accuracy or compliance."

"We weren't trying to reinvent everything; we focused on combining new AI approaches with a better way to reuse existing knowledge," said Kalabe Haile, a Protiviti senior manager who played a key role in designing the patented technology. "That's what really unlocks scale and consistency."

Driving innovation through Protiviti's patent program

This patent reflects the continued momentum of Protiviti's Global Patent Program, launched in 2022 to accelerate innovation and develop practical solutions to real-world client challenges.

The program encourages employees to:

Identify common business pain points

Experiment with AI and advanced technologies

Collaborate across disciplines

Transform ideas into patentable, client-ready solutions

About Protiviti

Protiviti is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit—enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI)

SOURCE Protiviti