People Leaders Are the Most Skeptical of C-Suite Leaders on AI Workforce Readiness and Future AI Value, Global Survey Finds

New research finds just 5% of CHROs expect at least half of HR work to be AI-enabled within three years, suggesting HR leaders are less confident their enterprises are prepared for AI at scale.

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations race to turn artificial intelligence adoption into measurable business value, a surprising divide has emerged inside the C-suite. While nearly 80% of executives expect AI to improve bottom-line performance and drive top-line revenue growth in the next three years, CHROs stand apart as the most cautious about whether their enterprises are ready for the workforce changes required to realize that value.

They are also the only C-suite leaders who do not rank business value capture as AI's primary objective by 2029. These findings come from the fifth Protiviti AI Pulse Survey, titled "The AI-People Conundrum: Learning to Lead, Not Lag," which examines how organizations are preparing their businesses and workforces for the next period of AI transformation. Despite AI's rapid advancement, the research found that just 5% of CHROs expect at least half of HR work to be AI-enabled within the next three years, due to their perceived complexities of scaling AI in HR functions.

"The survey reveals an important disconnect in the C-suite," said Fran Maxwell, global leader, People & Change, Protiviti. "Most leaders are focused on the value AI can deliver for the business. HR leaders are focused on whether their organizations and people are actually ready to deliver it. AI can create tremendous business value, but only if organizations invest appropriately in the non-technical aspects of AI transformation, including people enablement, operating model redesign, and process redesign."

HR Leaders See an AI Workforce Readiness Gap

The survey found that, at a high level, senior leaders express strong confidence in workforce AI readiness. However, levels of confidence are not equal across the C-suite:

Only 13% of CHROs strongly agree that their organization's job designs are AI-ready , compared with 28 % overall across the C-suite. As AI continues to compress work into fewer, higher-impact roles, CHROs have a broad view of the complexity involved in redesigning positions, compensation and career paths compared to other C-suite leaders.

, compared with 28 overall across the C-suite. As AI continues to compress work into fewer, higher-impact roles, CHROs have a broad view of the complexity involved in redesigning positions, compensation and career paths compared to other C-suite leaders. Just 14% of CHROs strongly agree their organizations' learning capabilities are AI-ready, versus 36% overall. By comparison, IT leaders are the most confident group, with 96% positive on learning readiness and 88% positive on role design readiness.

of CHROs strongly agree their organizations' learning capabilities are AI-ready, versus overall. By comparison, IT leaders are the most confident group, with positive on learning readiness and 82% of CHROs expect a human + digital workforce by 2030, compared to 93% of most C-suite leaders

Rather than signaling skepticism toward AI itself, the findings suggest CHROs may be taking a more pragmatic view on the broad workforce changes required to successfully scale AI.

The Business Sees Rapid Expansion of AI Enablement

While most executives broadly expect AI to become a powerful driver of business value over the next three years, CHROs are more cautious about how quickly organizations can realize that potential. About 60% of CHROs expect less than 25% of HR work to be AI-enabled within three years, even though more than 80% of HR activities are well suited for automation.

By comparison, 88% of respondents expect more than 25% of IT work to be AI-enabled within three years, compared with 57% today. Expectations for AI enablement are considerably higher in other functions, as reflected in the growing percentage of leaders who anticipate at least one-quarter of work in their functions will be AI-enabled within the next three years.

Finance: Expectations increase to 72%, up from 23% today

Expectations increase to 72%, up from 23% today Supply Chain: Expectations rise to 66%, up from 33% today

Expectations rise to 66%, up from 33% today Audit: Expectations grow to 56%, up from 20% today

Expectations grow to 56%, up from 20% today Human Resources: Expectations increase to 50%, up from 11% today

AI Transformation Is Ultimately Workforce Transformation

As organizations increasingly look to AI to generate a return on investment, workforce transformation must keep pace. Realizing AI's full role requires HR to play a central part in redesigning work, developing new skills and preparing the organization for an AI-enabled future.

"AI transformation is ultimately a workforce transformation," said Maxwell. "Technology alone won't determine which organizations succeed. Capturing AI's full value will depend on leaders treating workforce transformation as a strategic priority alongside technology transformation. That starts with HR playing a leading role in shaping the roles, skills and organizational changes required to turn AI investments into business value."

Methodology

The Protiviti AI Pulse Survey was conducted in April 2026 and includes responses from nearly 800 executives globally, with more than 80% representing the C-suite. The survey, the fifth in an ongoing series of surveys designed to assess the ever-evolving AI landscape, examines how organizations are adopting and scaling AI, where they see opportunities for growth and how they are addressing implementation challenges.

For further information about specific C-suite functions' perspectives, contact Prosek Partners at [email protected].

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses, and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit – enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

SOURCE Protiviti