CEOs and CISOs Doubling Down on Cybersecurity, Converged Approaches, According to WSJ Intelligence and Forcepoint Survey

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Forcepoint, in partnership with WSJ Intelligence, today revealed that enterprise leaders who previously viewed cybersecurity as part of traditional infrastructure have shifted to rapidly invest in integrated, cloud-based approaches, with ripple effects on innovation, distributed workforce security and competitive advantages. The new research The C-Suite Report: Business and Security Strategies for Today's Unbound Enterprise is available now.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Unbound Enterprise" began to emerge, with operations freed from physical or network infrastructures. The pandemic accelerated this trend, and while some changes made in 2020 were tactical, the significant shift in perception will have far-reaching consequences. Leaders now see cybersecurity as the key to business advantage with 45% stating they have greatly accelerated digital transformation as a result of the pandemic, 48% reporting cybersecurity's bigger role in enabling innovation and 41% agreeing that it delivers a competitive edge.

"Industry leaders are emphatically pointing to a very different future for cybersecurity," said Nicolas Fischbach, global CTO and vice president of SASE engineering at Forcepoint. "When 90% of leaders believe the biggest challenge is securing anywhere workers and cloud services, it's clear that infrastructure- or access-oriented security tools can no longer keep up with the needs of today's unbound enterprise."

SASE is the new de facto standard for cyber

The research revealed clear indications of how decentralized organizations will develop, with 48% substantially increasing the use of cloud-based cybersecurity systems and 58% recognizing the need for a more integrated trust framework. Ninety percent of CEOs have either already adopted SASE (43%) or are currently evaluating SASE with a view to adopt (47%) while 39% have accelerated their adoption of Zero Trust architectures.

Converged, cloud-driven approaches will offer huge advantages as remote workers will have even more autonomy to innovate and drive business, but it also means that leaders must find new ways to secure distributed workforces and cloud applications, and drive collaboration and creativity.

"As enterprises operate their business in a world with seemingly endless options, cybersecurity professionals will need to evolve their roles," commented Elizabeth Nann, Executive Director of Global Consumer Insights at Wall Street Journal Intelligence. "The research showed that CISOs adapted existing strategy, while the pandemic has really opened the eyes and changed the views of CEOs. This suggests that teams now better understand the importance of an integrated security framework with the agility to adapt to a continuously evolving environment – but not everyone has that in place yet."

The global survey of 508 CEOs and CISOs from industries including healthcare/life science, finance and retail uncovered key findings such as:

Business and Security Landscape Forever Changed: Cybersecurity now Permanently in the Boardroom

74% reallocated funds to cybersecurity programs during COVID-19

53% recognized the need to more tightly integrate cybersecurity capabilities across traditional product boundaries

Moving to Integrated Security to Protect Distributed Enterprises

58% see a need for an integrated "Trust Framework" to accommodate dispersion of users and devices

48% substantially increased cloud-based cybersecurity systems

43% agreed they were challenged to manage an array of products from large number of vendors

SASE Acceleration – CEOs and CISOs are Bullish on SASE

While analysts have estimated 40% of enterprises would embrace SASE by 2024, the WSJ Intelligence report found that COVID may have accelerated this timeline

90% of CEOs and 84% of CISOs indicated they have already adopted or were on a path to adopt SASE

For more CEO and CISO insights from The C-Suite Report: Business and Security Strategies for Today's Unbound Enterprise please visit this page to download the report.

Visit Forcepoint at the Virtual RSA 2021 Conference

Forcepoint is a Platinum Sponsor at RSA 2021. Hear from Forcepoint leaders and product specialists at the following keynote and special speaking sessions.

Keynote: Securing Today's Unbound Enterprise

Wednesday, May 19 at 8:00 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. PT

at – Presenters: Forcepoint CEO Manny Rivelo and Georgie Barrat , journalist

Speaking session: Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Human Behavior Reveals it All

Monday, May 17 at 2:00 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. PT

at – Presenter: Margaret Cunningham , principal research scientist for human behavior, Forcepoint

Speaking session: New Normal, New Security? Five Security Trends to Watch in 2021 and Beyond

Wednesday, May 19 at 10:05 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. PT

at – Presenter: Nicolas Fischbach , global CTO and vice president of SASE engineering, Forcepoint and Nicolai Solling, CTO, Help AG

For more information on Forcepoint at RSAC 2021 please visit https://info.forcepoint.com/rsa-conference-2021/.

Additional Resources

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global cybersecurity leader for user and data protection. Forcepoint's behavior-based solutions adapt to risk in real-time and are delivered through a converged security platform that protects network users and cloud access, prevents confidential data from leaving the corporate network, and eliminates breaches caused by insiders. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for thousands of enterprise and government customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. www.forcepoint.com

About The C-Suite Report: Business and Security Strategies for The Unbound Enterprise

Based on a quantitative survey of 508 global CEOs and CISOs, conducted by WSJ Intelligence and sponsored by Forcepoint. All U.S. respondents were from companies with more than $1 billion in revenue, and 42% of APAC and European respondents came from companies with $500 million to $999 million in revenue. In field: December 2020 to January 2021.

About WSJ Intelligence

WSJ Intelligence, a unit of The Wall Street Journal's advertising department, conducts bespoke and secondary research for brands and client brands of The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group. Through rigorous analysis, WSJ Intelligence provides insights that are relevant, timely, and reliable. The Wall Street Journal news organization was not involved in the creation of this content.

Contact:

Rachael Lyon

[email protected]

SOURCE Forcepoint

Related Links

www.Forcepoint.com

