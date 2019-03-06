CEOs from top Gaming Providers to Discuss iGaming's Role in Sports Betting at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 12-13

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum will take the discussion of legal sports betting to new heights by featuring a panel of CEOs from some of the world's leading online providers.

The CEOs who will provide global insight into this emerging sector are:

Richard Carter , SBTech

, SBTech Parikshat Khanna, CG Technology

Moti Malul , NeoGames

, NeoGames Itai Pazner , 888

, 888 Mor Weizer , Playtech

"This panel, combined with top gaming operators, political leaders, institutional investors and other selected speakers will provide an unprecedented vantage point into gaming's future," said Spectrum Gaming Group Managing Director Michael Pollock, a co-founder of the conference. "This ensures that we will again meet our core goal: Develop a conference of leaders speaking to leaders."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the recently installed American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller will deliver keynote addresses at the conference, which takes place June 12-13 at the Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center.

The ECGC theme for 2019 is "The Dynamic Convergence of Gaming." The conference this year includes a three-track format that includes Sports and Gaming, Gaming Operations, and Gaming Market Analysis. The conference will also feature the first-ever gaming Leadership ThinkTank, where industry leaders come together and share their insights on the future of all things gaming.

More than 500 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The two-day conference schedule and registration are available at www.eastcoastgamingcongress.com.

ECGC is organized and produced by Spectrum Gaming Group and the Cooper Levenson law firm. Other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.

