CEOs of NYSE-listed companies embrace AI as top growth opportunity in the current environment, Oliver Wyman Forum study finds

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEOs of New York Stock Exchange-listed companies are focused on the growth opportunities that lie ahead, overwhelmingly led by artificial intelligence and followed by major strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions and disruptive new business models, according to a new survey, "The New Growth Agenda: How CEOs are Navigating Emerging Shifts in Geopolitics, Trade, Technology, and People," conducted by the Oliver Wyman Forum.

AI is the key force driving CEO optimism, with 96% of the NYSE-listed CEOs viewing it as an opportunity, according to the report, released today by the Oliver Wyman Forum, the think tank within consulting firm Oliver Wyman, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

Three-quarters (75%) of the CEOs surveyed see growth opportunities in the competitive environment, including big strategic areas like M&A and disruptive new business models, while 71% are optimistic that rapidly changing customer demographics, preferences and expectations could fuel growth.

These findings come as NYSE-listed CEOs remain attentive to risks inherent in the current environment. Their top concern about factors disrupting their businesses the most is regulation, protectionism and government subsidies (54%), closely followed by volatile inflation and interest rates (51%), and geopolitical instability (37%).

"Artificial intelligence is the clearest example of the new growth agenda in practice and CEOs overwhelmingly see AI as the best way to focus on revenue and cost simultaneously," said John Romeo, CEO of the Oliver Wyman Forum. "The challenge, from a return-on-investment perspective, is deciding where to lead and where to follow."

"The NYSE community of listed companies is unparalleled around the globe and this survey offers unique insights into the thinking and priorities of their leaders in the current environment," said Chris Taylor, Vice President, NYSE Global Head of Advisory. "The findings demonstrate that these companies are focused on growth but are also keeping a keen eye on the existing and emerging challenges, reflecting the seasoned management teams that guide these organizations."

The survey was conducted in the second quarter of 2024 with more than 100 CEOs whose companies are listed on the NYSE and span different industries and sizes. The report includes data from earnings calls in Q4 2023 and analyses of macroeconomic trends. The analysis further incorporates data from Oliver Wyman Forum's quarterly survey of more than 15,000 consumers and employees across 17 nations, as well as Oliver Wyman's 2024 performance transformation survey of approximately 400 business executives.

