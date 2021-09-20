CEP Renewables Develops Phase Two of 16-Megawatt Solar Project: The Projects' Clean Energy Contributes to New Jersey's Energy Master Plan

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEP Renewables LLC, an accomplished expert in the development of solar power plants and, particularly, redevelopment on unusable lands such as landfills, brownfields, Superfund sites, and mining sites, has completed the development of the second phase of its 16 MW dc solar project sited on the abandoned Hughesville Paper Mill in the Township of Holland, New Jersey. Construction is expected to begin in the 4th quarter of 2021. Each phase of the solar project is 8 MW dc and, together, each will contribute to New Jersey's Energy Master Plan with enough energy to power almost 3,000 homes annually. These clean power plants create jobs, generate significant tax and lease revenues, and improve the quality of the environment for the local community.

The eight-megawatt (MW dc) Milford Solar Project was the first clean power plant constructed on the abandoned mill site in Milford, New Jersey.

"The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, along with the State Governor are taking steps that will have a long-term positive impact for the people of New Jersey. We are so pleased to be a part of the work toward achieving their established goals of building a clean energy economy that translates to good-paying jobs, improves the environments of communities across the state, and puts New Jersey on the road to 100 percent clean energy by 2050," commented Gary Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of CEP Renewables. "These types of projects can be transformative for communities. They deliver significant revenues to help meet annual municipal budget targets and clean up legacy contaminated properties that have presented a myriad of financial and environmental challenges to the community."

The Milford Paper Mill was built in 1907. It had a long and storied history. The property encompassed over 73 acres, but when it closed in 2003 only 21 acres could be built on. It was listed as a Superfund site in 2009 and the Environmental Protection Agency conducted several elements of the site's cleanup. The process included removing hazardous materials, storage tanks, oil-containing electrical equipment, asbestos, construction and demolition debris, concrete, scrap metal, and over 10,500 cubic yards of contaminated soil.

"Executing the development, design, and construction of a solar power plant on a site with this kind of environmental history requires a highly experienced team," said Alyssa Sarubbi, Project Manager for CEP Renewables. "We have the resources and the network necessary to build a clean energy plant that will be a quiet, clean and reliable power source. At CEP Renewables, we take our job very seriously and we're dedicated to delivering the highest quality in our work."

About CEP Renewables, LLC

CEP Renewables designs, develops, and builds grid-connected, utility-scale solar projects. With global expertise developing projects in Europe, Asia, and North America, the company has turned its attention to New Jersey and supporting the Governor's ambitious Energy Master Plan (requiring 100% utilization of clean energy by 2050). CEP utilizes its highly-skilled professional team to implement complex remediation, engineering, and permitting strategies that allow it to bring particularly challenging projects from conception to energization. For more information visit https://www.ceprenewables.com/.

