Cepham and Cypress Minerals Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Solutions-Based Ingredients and Purpose-Led Impact

SOMERSET, N.J. and MADERA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepham and Cypress Minerals today announced a strategic partnership designed to amplify the impact of both organizations by strengthening commitments to innovation, scientific integrity, supply chain excellence, and social impact.

"At the core of this partnership is a shared belief that innovation should be grounded in science, transparency, and purpose," said Cepham COO Sameer Joshi. "This collaboration brings together Cepham's expertise in clinically studied, branded botanical and specialty ingredients with Cypress Minerals' portfolio of high-quality, resilient mineral ingredients."

"This is a natural evolution of the partnership Cepham and Cypress developed surrounding our non-profit work with A Thousand Plus," said Cypress Minerals President and COO Michelle Martin. "Cepham is a trusted science-first partner in our industry, and this collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to raising the bar on innovative, quality ingredients and customer experience. Together, we're advancing ingredient innovation and demonstrating how purpose-driven partnerships can benefit all of our stakeholders."

The partnership reinforces both companies' long-term vision of delivering responsibly developed, high-quality ingredients while contributing positively beyond the supply chain.

The organizations will have a shared presence at key industry events this year, including Natural Products Expo West, Vitafoods Europe, American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, Vitafoods Asia, SupplySide Global, and others.

Additional announcements highlighting joint initiatives, educational programs, and new product concepts will be shared throughout 2026.

About Cepham:

Founded in 1978 amid India's science and technology renaissance, Cepham has grown into a global leader in nutraceutical innovation. From its origins in dairy protein research to pioneering advancements in Ayurvedic ingredients, Cepham has built on decades of scientific expertise, manufacturing excellence, and the opportunities of the DSHEA era to achieve worldwide reach. With state-of-the-art facilities and an unwavering commitment to quality, discovery, and innovation, Cepham continues to develop groundbreaking solutions that define the future of health and wellness. Cepham.com.

About Cypress Minerals:

Since 1995, Cypress Minerals has delivered Resilient Minerals™ that are organically bound for optimal absorption, superior performance, and powerful nutrition. Cypress bioavailable minerals provide the essential building blocks for strength, resilience, and overall well-being. As a business for good, Cypress donates 1% of all sales to programs supporting women and children. CypressMinerals.com.

