Cepheid Announces Vitor Rocha as President

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepheid, a leading molecular diagnostics company, announced today that Vitor Rocha has officially joined the company in the role of President.

Rocha joins Cepheid after 12 years at Phillips where he served as the Chief Executive Officer, Phillips North America, and CEO of the company's Global Ultrasound Business. Prior to his tenure at Phillips, Rocha worked at GE Healthcare for more than a decade in various leadership roles, including management of sales operations across 32 countries.

"Vitor brings a proven track record of more than 20 years' experience as a global leader in the medical devices industry along with a passion for patient care to his new role at Cepheid" said Joakim Weidemanis, Executive Vice President, Danaher Diagnostics Platform. "This is an exciting time to be involved in the diagnostics industry and we welcome Vitor to Cepheid's executive leadership team."

Rocha was born and raised in Brazil, where he personally experienced the challenges of healthcare access. Those early experiences helped fuel his passion for dedicating his career to making a positive impact in the global healthcare industry.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a team with a legacy of innovating accurate and timely PCR testing to advance global public health," Rocha said. "Cepheid shares my passion for improving the overall experience for healthcare professionals and patients globally."

Rocha earned an MBA in business administration and management at Penn State University and an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering at PUC Minas University in Brazil.

About Cepheid
Cepheid is dedicated to improving healthcare by pioneering molecular diagnostics that combine speed, accuracy, and flexibility. The company's GeneXpert® systems and Xpert® tests automate highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, providing A Better Way for institutions of any size to perform world-class PCR testing. Cepheid's broad test portfolio spans respiratory infections, blood virology, women's and sexual health, TB and emerging infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infectious diseases, oncology and human genetics. The company's solutions deliver actionable results where they are needed most – from central laboratories and hospitals to near-patient settings. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

Cepheid Announces Vitor Rocha as President

