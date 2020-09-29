Cepheid Receives Emergency Use Authorization For SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and RSV Combination Test

"Things may get complicated this respiratory season as clinicians encounter a range of viral infections with symptoms overlapping with COVID-19, including Flu A, Flu B, and respiratory syncytial virus," said Dr. David Persing, MD, Ph.D., Chief Medical and Technology Officer at Cepheid. "The ability to run a single, highly sensitive test that detects all four viruses in a syndromic panel provides actionable results and helps to alleviate pressure on our healthcare system."

Cepheid's previously announced capacity expansion program, supported by parent company Danaher Corporation, was designed in part to address anticipated demand for Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV. Cepheid expects the first impact of the program in the fourth quarter of 2020 with additional capacity ramping through 2021.

"The dramatic impact of SARS-CoV-2 has been felt by us all, and we understand that a reliable supply of SARS-CoV-2 tests is critical to the communities our healthcare institutions serve — for the coming Flu season and beyond," said Cepheid President Warren Kocmond. "Another goal of the capacity expansion program is to ensure supply continuity of not only our 4-Plex combination test for SARS-CoV-2, Flu A&B and RSV, but the entire portfolio of critical tests Cepheid supplies — including tests for tuberculosis, MRSA, C. difficile, CT/NG, Strep A, and many more."

The new EUA combination test is expected to begin shipping to US customers this week, with expected CE-IVD availability in November.

Visit www.cepheid.com/coronavirus for more information, videos, package inserts and more.

GeneXpert System – Reference Lab Quality Tests Anywhere They Are Needed

The GeneXpert System was built for simple, reference lab quality PCR testing – on location at medical centers and hospitals or closer to patient in health clinics and nursing homes. At the core of every GeneXpert System is the module (or testing bay) where a test cartridge is loaded onto the machine. Our GeneXpert Systems are configured with a varying number of modules, or test bays, to meet the volume requirements of any setting. Smaller GeneXpert Systems are configured with 2 or 4 modules — meaning up to four different tests can be run at one time. Our largest GeneXpert System is configured with up to 80 modules — meaning as many as 80 tests can operate independently at any given time with a capacity of about 2,000 tests per day*.

About Cepheid

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is an operating company within Danaher Corporation's (NYSE: DHR) Diagnostics platform. Cepheid is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, the company's solutions deliver a better way for institutions of any size to perform sophisticated molecular diagnostic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases. Through its strong molecular biology capabilities, the company is focusing on those applications where accurate, rapid, and actionable test results are needed most, such as managing infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

About Emergency Use Authorization Status

This test has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. The test has been authorized only for the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, influenza A virus, influenza B virus, and RSV and not for any other viruses or pathogens. The test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

*Cepheid internal study based on 30 minute test results.

For Cepheid Media Inquiries:

Darwa Peterson

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Jason Spark, CanaleComm, [email protected]

Cammy Duong, CanaleComm, [email protected]

SOURCE Cepheid

Related Links

http://www.cepheid.com

