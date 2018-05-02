Cepheid Receives FDA Clearance and CLIA Waiver for Xpert Xpress Strep A

"The rapid results provided by Xpert Xpress Strep A test can facilitate antimicrobial stewardship in the outpatient setting consistent with renewed healthcare provider focus on the reduction of unnecessary antibiotic use in ambulatory care settings. It also leverages the versatility of our platform to improve patient care," said David H. Persing, M.D., Ph.D., Cepheid's Chief Medical and Technology Officer.

Xpert Xpress Strep A utilizes automated real-time polymerase chain reaction -PCR- to detect Streptococcus pyogenes DNA. The on board reagents deliver high-performance specifications with no requirements for culture confirmation of negative results unless clinical symptoms persist or there is an outbreak of acute rheumatic fever.

About Cepheid

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Cepheid a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, the company's solutions deliver a better way for institutions of any size to perform sophisticated genetic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases. Through its strong molecular biology capabilities, the company is focusing on those applications where accurate, rapid, and actionable test results are needed most, such as managing infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

