CEPRES Appoints Tony Chung as Chief Business Development Officer

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEPRES announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Tony Chung as Chief Business Development Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for all aspects of business development for CEPRES' core products and for further expanding CEPRES' market penetration as a fast growing and innovative Private Equity Fintech Company.

Cepres Tony Chung

"During this time of market disruption and massive growth for CEPRES, there is no better person to lead our global business development than Tony," said Dr. Daniel Schmidt, Founder and CEO of CEPRES. "Tony is a proven leader with decades of experience in private equity technology, business vision and the ability to bring people together. His vision for how to widen our market engagement and forge new partnerships is exactly what CEPRES needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded market share and growth."

In his capacity as Chief Business Development Officer, Tony will be responsible for accelerating CEPRES' growth and commercial development strategy. Chung has built and led world class high-growth sales organizations, most recently as Head of the Private Equity Business Unit at FIS (formerly SunGard Investran), where his team consistently outperformed sales targets by as much as 150% driving double-digit revenue growth in recent years.

"CEPRES is one of those rare companies to be truly revolutionizing the Private Equity markets and I am very excited to join," said Chung. "In an ever growing and sophisticated market, CEPRES is ideally positioned to help market participants achieve better portfolio outcomes and underwrite their investment decisions. A major part of my job will be to shape our organization to support the growth we are experiencing and continue the great quality customer experience our clients already enjoy."

"Having worked with Tony previously and seen his outstanding performance driving growth, I was very pleased he wanted to join the CEPRES family," commented Christopher Godfrey, CPO and President of CEPRES Corp. "It will be a pleasure to work with Tony again and transform our industry – on the heels of Lauren Iaslovits (co-founder of Investran) joining the CEPRES Advisory Board, it feels like we are 'getting the A-Team back together!'"

About CEPRES

CEPRES is the leading digital platform for investment data exchange and analytics for Private Capital Markets. CEPRES began in 2001 as the Center of Private Equity Research and was the first to 'look-through' private market funds to underlying deal and asset performance. Today, our award winning online platform securely connects and empowers thousands of professionals in the largest private investment network in the world.

CEPRES combines the most powerful data with sophisticated expert analysis frameworks to empower Private Market investors. Through CEPRES, decision makers can transition from anachronistic, manual PDFs and spreadsheets into the digital age to secure their investment data and gain true insights on their portfolios of funds, deals and underlying portfolio company assets.

The CEPRES Platform is built on the Digital Data Hub, a secure data exchange network connecting all market participants. Institutional Investors (LPs), Fund Managers (GPs),

Advisors, Asset Servicers and other investment professionals interact and exchange the most granular data on one secure, integrated platform optimized for their own use cases.

To date over 2,750 GPs & LPs have securely exchanged and modelled investment data of over 8,000 funds and 82,000 deals worth over $29.6 Tr. in Enterprise Value.





