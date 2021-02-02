CEPRES Partners with KOP to Support Fund Services Providers as They Expand Their Business

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEPRES, the award-winning, leading provider of investment decision solutions for private markets, and KOP Consultancy, a leading advisor to Legal, Fiduciary, Trust, Funds, Wealth Management businesses, have joined forces to collaborate on projects for fund services providers in private capital markets in the UK mainland and offshore markets.

KOP Consultancy Logo

With service providers such as fund administrators, custodians or asset servicers looking to cater to their clients' increasing desire for information to support better investment decision-making and to manage their risk more effectively, CEPRES delivers solutions to solve this big data and investment analytics challenge for their clients. In turn, service providers will be better positioned to differentiate their services and increase client value.

"Thanks to our longstanding commitment to innovative digital solutions in private capital markets, we are looking forward to curating solutions with KOP that will help providers in the growing fund services sector further enhance their brand and create competitive differentiation," said Tony Chung, CEPRES' Chief Business Development Officer.

KOP, as a provider of first-class, end-to-end management consulting services and outstanding technological competence, can leverage CEPRES' expertise in data management, analytics and predictive technologies in joint client projects. KOP has previously worked with many clients and application providers in the Fiduciary, Trust, Funds and Wealth Management sectors, primarily in the Offshore and UK market place. "Partnering with CEPRES is a fantastic opportunity to grow our business globally and we are extremely excited to be working with them," said Mike Thorpe, Managing Director KOP Consultancy.

About CEPRES

CEPRES is the leading digital solution provider for private markets. CEPRES began in 2001 as the Center of Private Equity Research and was the first to 'look-through' private funds to underlying deal and asset performance. Today, our award-winning online platform connects thousands of professionals in the largest private investment network in the world.

CEPRES combines the most secure, confidential digital network with sophisticated investment decision tools for all private market professionals. While maintaining full control of their data, CEPRES clients have access to a unique range of market intelligence and corresponding tools, empowering them and their service providers to gain true insights, underwrite investment decisions and achieve better outcomes for their funds, deals and operating assets.

For further information visit www.cepres.com.

Birgit Wiggert

Tel: +49 (0) 89 232 495 610

[email protected]

About KOP Consultancy

KOP Consultancy have been in operation since 2015 providing end-to-end consulting services, programme and project management, business analysis, training and development services. Their experience covers acquisitions, customer and business liaison, analysis, testing, implementation and training, with customers based in the Channel Islands, Offshore and the UK. Clients benefit from their expertise and knowledge in external applications such as CEPRES, based on the fact that the team have directly worked within the specialised sectors as individuals, therefore understanding the business needs of applications in addition to understanding the system functionality.

For further information visit www.kopconsultancy.com

Contact: Mike Thorpe

Tel: +44 7477 925193

[email protected]

SOURCE CEPRES