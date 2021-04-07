CEPRES Voted Best Data Management Solutions Provider for the Third Year in a Row!

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEPRES, the leading provider of investment analytics & data solutions for Private Markets, was honored with the prestigious award for Best Data Management Solutions Provider, European Awards, by Private Equity Wire readers for the third consecutive year.

The annual Private Equity Wire Awards recognize excellence among private equity managers and service providers around the world. The awards are based on a 'peer review system' whereby readers of Private Equity Wire – including institutional and high net worth investors as well as managers and other industry professionals at fund administrators, prime brokers, custodians and advisers – are invited to elect a 'best in class' in a series of categories via an online survey giving a technical justification for each nomination.

It has been an exciting year for CEPRES, between announcing new partnerships and developing ever more innovative technologies, solidifying CEPRES' position as a leader in the industry. CEPRES offers a series of products, all designed to improve the private equity investment process, at every stage. This includes Due Diligence, Portfolio Monitoring, and Market Intelligence, all housed on one intuitive, and highly secure platform. CEPRES also enables sharing and analyses of highly granular, primary-sourced data, so you can achieve the best results.

Dr. Daniel Schmidt, Founder and CEO, comments "We are very proud to receive the award for the third year in a row, and to see our vision for the future of Data Management in Private Markets confirmed: offering a one-stop-shop with our platform solution, with highly secure, automated data collection and managed data services at its core. We uphold data ownership rights and stand for data accuracy and integrity, and will continue to do so."

Christopher Godfrey, Chief Innovation Officer, adds "In Private Markets, access to data is more challenging than any other asset class, but needed to make informed decisions - which is what our customers come to us for. By solving the data challenge with secure, primary data access, CEPRES provides streamlined, smooth investment workflows and decision making between parties. By applying digital solutions, especially in the current market environments, we hope to bring more confidence to all participants, and thank all Private Equity Wire readers for their continued support!"

About CEPRES

CEPRES is the leading Invest-tech and Data Company for Private Markets. Through our digital solutions we deliver the highest quality investment data and innovative analytics that empowers investment professionals to achieve better investment outcomes. CEPRES was the first to provide look-through analysis and the first to deliver multi-factor forecasting models for private equity funds. Today thousands of LPs and GPs connect and securely exchange investment data via CEPRES in the largest private market network in the world. Now encompassing over 8,400 funds and 86,000+ PE-backed companies worth $32 trillion USD.

CEPRES combines an award-winning, highly intuitive investment decision platform with the most secure digital investment network and a team of industry experts to provide an ecosystem to empower private market professionals. While maintaining full confidentiality and control of their data, CEPRES clients have access to a unique range of market intelligence and corresponding tools, streamlining Portfolio Building, LP Due Diligence, Portfolio Monitoring, Deal Comp analysis, and more—all, in one secure, customizable environment.

For further information visit www.cepres.com.

For more information or to schedule an interview contact us:

Tel: +49 (0) 89 232 495 610

[email protected]

SOURCE CEPRES

Related Links

http://www.cepres.com

