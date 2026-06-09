CeQur® Closes $100 Million Series E, Backed by Commercial Momentum and Growing Demand for CeQur Simplicity™

Series E Financing Reflects Sustained Investor Confidence in CeQur's Commercial Trajectory, Clinical Results, and Growing Demand for a Simpler Approach to Mealtime Insulin

HORW, Switzerland, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CeQur, the company dedicated to simplifying mealtime insulin delivery for people living with diabetes, today announced the close of a $100 million Series E financing round. The investment reflects sustained investor confidence in CeQur's commercial trajectory, its strong pipeline, and the growing demand for a simpler approach to mealtime insulin. The Series E reflects CeQur's momentum and marks the beginning of its most ambitious phase of commercial growth.

CeQur Simplicity™ Mealtime Insulin Patch

The $100 million will accelerate growth across every dimension of the commercial operation, and CeQur has the infrastructure to deploy it. The field sales team will expand, deepening relationships with healthcare providers and diabetes care specialists who are looking for a simpler approach to mealtime insulin for their patients. As CeQur Simplicity expands to include extended 7-day wear and both 1-unit and 2-unit options, the company is positioned to meet demand across a broader and growing patient population.

"We have the commercial infrastructure, new clinical evidence. and an exciting pipeline. Now we have the capital to accelerate our growth," said Bradley Paddock, President and Chief Executive Officer of CeQur. "CeQur Simplicity is ready to reach every patient and physician who wants to simplify their insulin delivery and improve their diabetes management."

Adoption of CeQur Simplicity is expanding steadily across primary care and endocrinology practices nationwide. Better than 85% of all claims are covered as a pharmacy benefit, with an average copay of less than $45 per month. Clinically, the evidence is equally compelling: nearly 90% of patients reported following their insulin regimen better with CeQur Simplicity1 compared to multiple daily injections, with significantly improved A1C2 and time-in-range outcomes3.

"This financing is a direct reflection of what the CeQur team has built and the confidence our investors have placed in CeQur's growth trajectory," said Mike Rubino, Chief Financial Officer of CeQur. "We are grateful for that trust and committed to deploying this capital to deliver on the full potential of CeQur Simplicity for patients, for providers, and for every investor who believes in our mission."

With new FDA clearances, compelling clinical data, and $100 million in capital, CeQur Simplicity is positioned to ensure that patients who want a simpler approach to insulin delivery have options.

About CeQur Simplicity™

CeQur Simplicity is a convenient, discreet, and injection-free wearable insulin patch that simplifies mealtime dosing. The patch is clinically proven to improve glycemic control, with patients achieving significantly improved A1C2 and time-in-range goals3. For people over 21 years of age with diabetes.

Learn more at MyCeQurSimplicity.com or call 1-888-55-CEQUR.

About CeQur®

CeQur commercializes advanced, simple-to-use insulin-delivery devices that make it easier for people living with diabetes to adhere to therapy and stay in control of their disease. The Company's simple, wearable devices provide freedom from multiple daily insulin injections.

Zraick V, Dreon D, Nalk R, Shearer D, Crawford S, Bradford J, Levy B. Patient User Experience Evaluation of Bolus Patch Insulin Delivery System. Poster presented at: American Diabetes Association 76th Scientific Sessions; 2016; New Orleans, LA. Abstract 995-P. Bergenstal R, Peyrot M, Dreon D, Aroda V, Bailey T, Brazg R, Frias J, Johnson M, Klonoff D, Kruger D, Ramtoola S, Rosenstock J, Serusclat P, Weinstock R, Naik R, Shearer D, Zraick V, Levy B. 2019. Implementation of Basal–Bolus Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes: A Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing Bolus Insulin Delivery Using an Insulin Patch with an Insulin Pen. Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics 21 (5):1-13. Bergenstal R., et al Comparing Patch vs Pen Bolus Insulin Delivery in Type 2 Diabetes Using Continuous Glucose Monitoring Metrics and Profiles; Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology 1–7, 2021

SOURCE CeQur Corporation