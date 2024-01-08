CERAGEM Marks CES 2024 Debut with Trio of Innovation Awards

Blending Hardware and Software Excellence: CERAGEM Secures CES 2024 Innovation Awards in Digital Health and Smart Home Categories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CERAGEM Co. Ltd., a Korean-based leader in home health appliances, announces a triumphant debut at CES 2024, the nation's largest annual consumer tech trade show. The company's entrance is highlighted by winning three prestigious CES Innovation Awards in the categories of Digital Health and Smart Home.

CERAGEM's award-winning Home MediCare Platform, an IoT-linked all-in-one solution, revolutionizes daily on-demand healthcare. This platform, integrated with a learning algorithm, adapts to the user's daily routine, optimizing home environment settings, health, and sleep monitoring. Additionally, it enables control over other Smart Home IoT devices. CERAGEM takes this innovation further by offering telemedicine services, broadening healthcare access.

Another accolade was secured by the CERAGEM MASTER Bed, which combines the innovative Home MediCare Platform with a bed-type medical device. This device features a spinal thermal massager module and a modular frame, adaptable to various medical devices according to user needs. The MASTER Bed, controlled via a tablet, monitors health indicators and device usage, also providing telemedicine services.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive three CES Innovation Awards," says Brian Yang, CEO of CERAGEM International. "Our commitment to our manifesto and communities has always driven us, and it is gratifying to see our teams' dedication to innovation and quality being recognized."

Since introducing the first 'Personalized Therapeutic Spinal Massager' in 1999, CERAGEM has been at the forefront of therapeutic massage technology. The company has consistently innovated while ensuring that its products are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing for home use. CERAGEM's massage chairs, known for their designer appeal, reflect the company's dedication to blending medical efficacy with style.

With CERAGEM leading the way, the future of home healthcare is promising, making advanced, hospital grade devices accessible and practical for home use.

About CERAGEM Co. Ltd.

For over 25 years, CERAGEM has redefined home healthcare. From pioneering thermotherapy beds to innovative devices for sleep, pain relief, beauty, and mindfulness, CERAGEM brings total wellness to your fingertips. With community programs in over 70 countries, CERAGEM is more than a brand - it's on a global mission to empower health and happiness at home. Experience relaxation, rejuvenation, and the future of well-being at a CERAGEM Well Cafe. For more information: www.ceragemus.com

