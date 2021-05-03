Ceragon Networks Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
Q1 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues of $68.3 million
- Operating Income of $0.4 million on a GAAP basis, or $0.7 million on a non-GAAP basis
- EPS of $(0.01) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.01) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis
Q1 2021 Business Highlights:
- Strong bookings in Europe, North America, Latin America and India; book-to-bill way above 1
- Twelve 5G design wins to date, across all geographies
- Accelerated 5G evolution and OpenRAN momentum expected to drive multi-year growth
- New SoC for 5G is progressing and expected to be taped-out in July 2021
LITTLE FALLS, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Ira Palti, President & CEO, commented: "2021 has been off to a good start both for the telecom industry in general and for us at Ceragon specifically. The amount of data flowing around the globe has increased at an exponential rate. As Tier-1 and Tier-2 operators step up their efforts to provide enhanced 4G coverage as well as new 5G services, many of them turn to Ceragon."
"In Q1 2021, the accelerated 5G evolution along with the growing OpenRan movement has kept Ceragon's growing suite of innovative solutions in the spotlight. We achieved three new 5G design wins, saw very strong bookings across different regions, and were selected to participate in an OpenRan trial in TIM Brazil. Even though the industry is currently facing component shortages, which might affect our short-term deliveries, the global telecom industry is fast moving into a new era and Ceragon is well prepared to excel in it."
"As the Company's president & CEO for the last sixteen years, I've led the company from a simpler 2G world into today's more complex OpenRan, 5G world. It's with peace of mind and a feeling of accomplishment that I pass the keys of the CEO office to our successful former deputy CEO & CFO Doron Arazi. I'll continue serving Ceragon as vice-chairman of the board starting July."
Primary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results:
Revenues were $68.3 million, up 22.2% from $55.9 million in Q1 2020 and down 7.7% from $74.0 million in Q4 2020. Our revenues varied from region to region and were in line with the effect that COVID has had on local business operations and network build-out plans.
Gross profit was $20.1 million, giving us a gross margin of 29.5%, compared with a gross margin of 25.1% in Q1 2020 and 29.1% in Q4 2020. The relatively low gross margin reflects continued high supply chain costs due to the COVID-19 environment.
Operating income (loss) was $0.4 million compared with operating loss of $(6.0) million for Q1 2020 and $(1.5) million for Q4 2020.
Net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share compared with $(6.9) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share for Q1 2020 and $(6.3) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share for Q4 2020.
Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 29.6%, operating profit was $0.7 million, and net loss was $(0.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.
Cash and cash equivalents was $33.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $27.1 million at December 31, 2020.
For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.
Revenue Breakouts by Geography:
|
Q1 2021
|
India
|
26%
|
Europe
|
19%
|
North America
|
17%
|
Latin America
|
15%
|
APAC
|
14%
|
Africa
|
9%
Outlook
We continue to target revenue growth in 2021. Although we still expect a slow start for the first half of the year, we continue to expect yearly revenue to be between $275-$295 million. Now all that said, the growing component shortage may have a negative impact on the timeliness of our Q2 and rest-of-the-year deliveries and may lead to a probable push of revenues between quarters until the shortage is resolved.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.
Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com
Safe Harbor
Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology.
Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business and operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic effects and the restrictions on operations created thereby, and of an adverse effect on our and our customers' financial performance, cash flow, revenue and financial results, available cash and financing, and our ability to bill and collect amounts due from our customers as a result therefrom; the risk of components shortage due to the global shortage in semiconductors and chipsets, which could cause delays in deliveries of our products and delays in the deployment of wireless communication networks by our customers, slowdowns and other adverse effects on our industry; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain countries and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer or be performed differently than anticipated and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as may be required by law.
Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.
Investor & Media Contact:
Maya Lustig
Ceragon Networks
Tel. +972-54-677-8100
[email protected]
- Tables Follow -
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
$ 68,270
|
$ 55,871
|
Cost of revenues
|
48,124
|
41,861
|
Gross profit
|
20,146
|
14,010
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
7,410
|
7,290
|
Selling and marketing
|
8,290
|
8,273
|
General and administrative
|
4,093
|
4,456
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 19,793
|
$ 20,019
|
Operating income (loss)
|
353
|
(6,009)
|
Financial expenses and others, net
|
1,051
|
308
|
Loss before taxes
|
(698)
|
(6,317)
|
Taxes on income
|
475
|
380
|
Equity loss in affiliates
|
-
|
183
|
Net loss
|
$ (1,173)
|
$ (6,880)
|
Basic net loss per share
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ (0.09)
|
Diluted net loss per share
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ (0.09)
|
|
82,583,760
|
80,764,932
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
|
82,583,760
|
80,764,932
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 33,011
|
$ 27,101
|
Trade receivables, net
|
106,712
|
107,388
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
13,202
|
14,755
|
Inventories
|
48,542
|
50,627
|
Total current assets
|
201,467
|
199,871
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Deferred tax assets
|
8,269
|
8,279
|
Severance pay and pension fund
|
5,899
|
6,059
|
Property and equipment, net
|
31,063
|
31,748
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
23,701
|
6,780
|
Intangible assets, net
|
6,018
|
6,117
|
Other non-current assets
|
14,681
|
13,565
|
Total non-current assets
|
89,631
|
72,548
|
Total assets
|
$ 291,098
|
$ 272,419
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Trade payables
|
$ 61,813
|
$ 63,722
|
Deferred revenues
|
3,489
|
3,492
|
Short-term loans
|
11,979
|
5,979
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
4,752
|
3,183
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
20,480
|
24,048
|
Total current liabilities
|
102,513
|
100,424
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Accrued severance pay and pension
|
11,238
|
11,601
|
Deferred revenues
|
9,035
|
7,495
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
19,006
|
3,840
|
Other long-term payables
|
2,909
|
2,933
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
42,188
|
25,869
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Share capital:
|
Ordinary shares
|
223
|
218
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
424,993
|
420,958
|
Treasury shares at cost
|
(20,091)
|
(20,091)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(10,664)
|
(8,068)
|
Accumulated deficits
|
(248,064)
|
(246,891)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
146,397
|
146,126
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 291,098
|
$ 272,419
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|
(U.S. dollars, in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$ (1,173)
|
$ (6,880)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,886
|
2,704
|
Gain from sale of property and equipment, net
|
(128)
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
351
|
426
|
Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net
|
(203)
|
(443)
|
Decrease in trade receivables, net
|
413
|
12,586
|
Increase in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (including
|
(1,092)
|
(2,074)
|
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,269
|
1,356
|
Decrease in inventory, net of write off
|
1,718
|
1,997
|
Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net
|
10
|
(24)
|
Decrease in trade payables
|
(2,131)
|
(4,440)
|
Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (including
|
(3,656)
|
(1,883)
|
Decrease in operating lease liability
|
(1,455)
|
(1,807)
|
Increase in deferred revenues
|
1,537
|
1,609
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$ (1,654)
|
$ 3,127
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment, net
|
(2,203)
|
(959)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, net
|
200
|
-
|
Purchase of intangible assets, net
|
-
|
(243)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$ (2,003)
|
$ (1,202)
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
3,689
|
246
|
Proceeds from bank credits and loans, net
|
6,000
|
18,255
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
$ 9,689
|
$ 18,501
|
Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents
|
$ (122)
|
$ (245)
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 5,910
|
$ 20,181
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
27,101
|
23,939
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
$ 33,011
|
$ 44,120
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
GAAP cost of revenues
|
$
|
48,124
|
$
|
41,861
|
Stock based compensation expenses
|
(36)
|
(27)
|
Changes in indirect tax positions
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
|
$
|
48,087
|
$
|
41,833
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
20,146
|
$
|
14,010
|
Stock based compensation expenses
|
36
|
27
|
Changes in indirect tax positions
|
1
|
1
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
20,183
|
$
|
14,038
|
GAAP Research and development expenses
|
$
|
7,410
|
$
|
7,290
|
Stock based compensation expenses
|
(52)
|
(89)
|
Non-GAAP Research and development expenses
|
$
|
7,358
|
$
|
7,201
|
GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
|
$
|
8,290
|
$
|
8,273
|
Stock based compensation expenses
|
(104)
|
(100)
|
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
|
$
|
8,186
|
$
|
8,173
|
GAAP General and Administrative expenses
|
$
|
4,093
|
$
|
4,456
|
Stock based compensation expenses
|
(159)
|
(210)
|
Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses
|
$
|
3,934
|
$
|
4,246
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
353
|
$
|
(6,009)
|
Stock based compensation expenses
|
351
|
426
|
Changes in indirect tax positions
|
1
|
1
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
705
|
$
|
(5,582)
|
GAAP financial expenses and others, net
|
$
|
1,051
|
$
|
308
|
Leases – financial income
|
186
|
450
|
Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net
|
$
|
1,237
|
$
|
758
|
GAAP Tax expenses
|
$
|
475
|
$
|
380
|
Non cash tax adjustments
|
(128)
|
(15)
|
Non-GAAP Tax expenses
|
$
|
347
|
$
|
365
|
GAAP equity loss in affiliates
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
183
|
Other non-cash adjustments
|
-
|
(183)
|
Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(1,173)
|
$
|
(6,880)
|
Stock based compensation
Expenses
|
351
|
426
|
Changes in indirect tax positions
|
1
|
1
|
Leases – financial income
|
(186)
|
(450)
|
Non-cash tax adjustments
|
128
|
15
|
Other non-cash adjustment
|
-
|
183
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(879)
|
$
|
(6,705)
|
GAAP basic net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
82,583,760
|
80,764,932
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
82,583,760
|
80,764,932
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
82,583,760
|
80,764,932
