CERAGON NETWORKS REPORTS 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Company Delivers $83.4 Million in Revenue and Improved GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income as Market Demand Continues to be Strong

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $83.4 million

Operating income of $4.7 million on a GAAP basis, or $5.9 million on a non-GAAP basis

EPS of $0.02 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.04 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q1 2023 Business Highlights:

Book-to-bill above 1 on a quarterly and trailing 12-month basis

Strong bookings in Q1, particularly in North America and India

North America :

- Strongest region for Q1 revenue

- Q1 2023 bookings increased sequentially and year-over-year, reflecting less friction in the supply chain and strong demand

India :

- Strongest region in terms of Q1 bookings, second-strongest region in terms of Q1 revenue

- Ongoing strong demand for ongoing 4G network and 5G network rollouts

Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "Ceragon delivered double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, and solid profitability in the first quarter of 2023. Our solutions are benefiting from strong demand and the supply chain is normalizing both in terms of product availability and costs. The result is concrete evidence that our improved execution is delivering the intended improvements in our financial results. Importantly, we have not seen signs of a slowdown in spending, softness or pressures that others across the broader industry have reported."

"While we are cognizant of the macro environment, the trends we are seeing across our business are encouraging," continued Mr. Arazi. "During the first quarter we recorded bookings that exceeded our revenue, giving us greater confidence that we are in position to achieve our full-year guidance. As we move through the year and gain greater visibility into customer buying patterns, we may consider upgrading our outlook."

Primary First Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Revenues were $83.4 million, an increase of 18.6% compared to $70.3 million in Q1 2022 and 10.4% compared to $75.5 million in Q4 2022.

Gross profit was $28.2 million, giving us a gross margin of 33.8%, compared with a gross margin of 27.5% in Q1 2022 and 32.5% in Q4 2022.

Operating income (loss) was $4.7 million compared with $(1.3) million for Q1 2022 and $(10.6) million for Q4 2022.

Net income (loss) was $2.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with $(2.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share for Q1 2022 and $(15.0) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share for Q4 2022.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: gross margin 34.0%, operating income $5.9 million, and net income of $3.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $26.4 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $22.9 million at December 31, 2022.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the tables below.

Revenue breakout by geography:



Q1 2023 North America 32 % India 24 % Europe 14 % Latin America 12 % APAC 12 % Africa 6 %

Outlook

Management reaffirmed full year revenue guidance for $325 - $345 million, and expects full-year profitability

2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F:

The Company also announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report on Form 20-F, containing the final audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 1, 2023, is available on our website at www.ceragon.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

- Tables Follow -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,





2023

2022

























Revenues

$ 83,409

$ 70,319

Cost of revenues

55,233

50,982













Gross profit

28,176

19,337













Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

7,938

6,765

Sales and marketing

10,196

8,772

General and administrative

5,324

5,058













Total operating expenses

$ 23,458

$ 20,595













Operating income (loss)

4,718

(1,258)













Financial expenses and others, net

1,458

759













Income (loss) before taxes

3,260

(2,017)













Taxes on income

1,292

271













Net income (loss)

$ 1,968

$ (2,288)













Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)













Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net income (loss) per share

84,354,297

83,959,261













Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net income (loss) per share

84,992,254

83,959,261



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26,423

$ 22,948 Trade receivables, net

100,590

100,034 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

14,890

15,756 Inventories

68,742

72,009









Total current assets

210,645

210,747









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Severance pay and pension fund

4,607

4,633 Property and equipment, net

31,110

29,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,133

17,962 Intangible assets, net

8,632

8,208 Other non-current assets

18,189

18,312









Total non-current assets

79,671

78,571









Total assets

$ 290,316

$ 289,318









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 60,601

$ 67,384 Deferred revenues

4,158

3,343 Short-term loans

41,850

37,500 Operating lease liabilities

3,436

3,745 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

21,082

20,864









Total current liabilities

131,127

132,836









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pensions

9,232

9,314 Deferred revenues

12,170

11,545 Other long-term payables

2,668

2,653 Operating lease liabilities

12,311

13,187









Total long-term liabilities

36,381

36,699









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

224

224 Additional paid-in capital

433,383

432,214 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,268)

(11,156) Accumulated deficits

(279,440)

(281,408)









Total shareholders' equity

122,808

119,783









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 290,316

$ 289,318





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW





(U.S. dollars, in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022

Cash flow from operating activities:







Net income (loss) $1,968

$(2,288)

Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 2,553

2,941

Loss from sale of property and equipment, net 10

18

Share-based compensation expenses 1,169

746

Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net (64)

(73)

Increase in trade receivables, net (290)

(1,564)











Decrease (Increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid

expenses (including other long term assets) 996

(1,778)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 1,011

981

Decrease in inventories 3,166

3,551

Decrease in trade payables (6,790)

(1,764)











Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (including

other long term liabilities) (294)

(1,273)

Decrease in operating lease liability (1,366)

(1,405)

Increase in deferred revenues 1,440

92

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,509

$ (1,816)

Cash flow from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (3,142)

(2,523)

Purchase of intangible assets (1,288)

(203)

Net cash used in investing activities $ (4,430)

$ (2,726)











Cash flow from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options -

81

Proceeds from bank credits and loans, net 4,350

12,150

Net cash provided by financing activities $ 4,350

$ 12,231











Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ 46

$ 192

Increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 3,475

$ 7,881

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 22,948

17,079

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 26,423

$ 24,960



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended





March 31,





2023



2022



















GAAP cost of revenues

$ 55,233

$ 50,982

Stock based compensation expenses



(179)



(132)

Changes in indirect tax positions



(1)



-

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 55,053

$ 50,850

















GAAP gross profit

$ 28,176

$ 19,337

Gross profit adjustments



180



132

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 28,356

$ 19,469

















GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,938

$ 6,765

Stock based compensation expenses



(246)



14

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,692

$ 6,779

















GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 10,196

$ 8,772

Stock based compensation expenses



(376)



(277)

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 9,820

$ 8,495

















GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 5,324

$ 5,058

Retired CEO compensation



-



96

Stock based compensation expenses



(368)



(351)

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,956

$ 4,803

















GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 4,718

$ (1,258)

Stock based compensation expenses



1,169



746

Changes in indirect tax positions



1



-

Retired CEO compensation



-



(96)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 5,888

$ (608)

GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 1,458

$ 759

Leases – financial income



358



425

Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 1,816

$ 1,184

















GAAP Tax expenses

$ 1,292

$ 271

Non cash tax adjustments



(853)



(210)

Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 439

$ 61









































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)











Three months ended















March 31,











2023



2022

























GAAP net income (loss)

$ 1,968

$ (2,288)





Stock based compensation expenses



1,169



746





Changes in indirect tax positions



1



-





Leases – financial income



(358)



(425)





Retired CEO compensation



-



(96)





Non-cash tax adjustments



853



210





Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 3,633

$ (1,853)

























GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)





GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)





Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.04

$ (0.02)

























Weighted average number of shares used in computing

GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share



84,354,297



83,959,261

























Weighted average number of shares used in computing

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share



84,992,254



83,959,261

























Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share



86,712,061



83,959,261





































